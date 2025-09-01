Social media figure Brittany Renner and NBA wing PJ Washington haven't really been talked about together for a while now. However, earlier today, the exes got into a tense argument over their son, Paul Jermaine Washington III. In a video caught by Black Sports Online and Shannonnn sharpes Burner on X, the Dallas Maverick stopped by to pick up his child at the Renner residence.

A lot has been discussed in the past about their co-parenting; particularly how much he was paying in child support. But as for the video, after Brittany hands over Paul to PJ, he begins to cry. This is when things begin to get testy. "Pause. This is what we not gonna do," she says to PJ.

"So, every time that he does this I'm gonna record it because that's not okay. This is the third time he's done it. He doesn't wanna go with you so actually show up and do something with him 'cause he does this every time."

The person who's recording this uncomfortable altercation appears to be Brittany Renner's mom. After the parents exchange a couple more not so pleasant pleasantries, PJ ends things by saying, "Man, suck d*ck."

Brittany Renner & PJ Washington

Mrs. Renner caught him dropping that comment under his breath and checked him immediately for it. "I didn't stutter," PJ says before she asks, "I didn't hear you, say it again." After repeating himself, she drops a wild statement in response.

"If you had one maybe I would, p*ssy a*s b*tch." Things escalate again before PJ leaves the driveway, though as Renner's matriarch drags him for how much money he gives his new girlfriend compared to his son.

She also happened to be there for all of this and didn't take that comment lightly either. Overall, it's a messy situation that's got social media talking. "Most children that age cry when leaving their mom and grandparents. She's trying to make him look bad, but it's backfiring. A father paying child support, with a limited schedule, is making an effort, and she acts like this," one user says.

"The mother said “I would suck ya d*ck if ya had one" wtf, some sh*t shouldn’t exit your mouth," another adds. Someone else brings Kevin Gates into the conversation to make their point. "That’s exactly why her and Kevin broke up. Ain’t no way you in a relationship with me and have this much emotion for another man."