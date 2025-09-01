Brittany Renner's Mom Makes Wild Comment In Nasty Co-Parenting Argument With PJ Washington

BY Zachary Horvath 744 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks
DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 31: P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Brittany Renner and PJ Washington have been separated since 2021 shortly after bringing in their son into the world.

Social media figure Brittany Renner and NBA wing PJ Washington haven't really been talked about together for a while now. However, earlier today, the exes got into a tense argument over their son, Paul Jermaine Washington III. In a video caught by Black Sports Online and Shannonnn sharpes Burner on X, the Dallas Maverick stopped by to pick up his child at the Renner residence.

A lot has been discussed in the past about their co-parenting; particularly how much he was paying in child support. But as for the video, after Brittany hands over Paul to PJ, he begins to cry. This is when things begin to get testy. "Pause. This is what we not gonna do," she says to PJ.

"So, every time that he does this I'm gonna record it because that's not okay. This is the third time he's done it. He doesn't wanna go with you so actually show up and do something with him 'cause he does this every time."

The person who's recording this uncomfortable altercation appears to be Brittany Renner's mom. After the parents exchange a couple more not so pleasant pleasantries, PJ ends things by saying, "Man, suck d*ck."

Read More: Ranking The Best New And Upcoming Air Jordan 5 Releases

Brittany Renner & PJ Washington

Mrs. Renner caught him dropping that comment under his breath and checked him immediately for it. "I didn't stutter," PJ says before she asks, "I didn't hear you, say it again." After repeating himself, she drops a wild statement in response.

"If you had one maybe I would, p*ssy a*s b*tch." Things escalate again before PJ leaves the driveway, though as Renner's matriarch drags him for how much money he gives his new girlfriend compared to his son.

She also happened to be there for all of this and didn't take that comment lightly either. Overall, it's a messy situation that's got social media talking. "Most children that age cry when leaving their mom and grandparents. She's trying to make him look bad, but it's backfiring. A father paying child support, with a limited schedule, is making an effort, and she acts like this," one user says.

"The mother said “I would suck ya d*ck if ya had one" wtf, some sh*t shouldn’t exit your mouth," another adds. Someone else brings Kevin Gates into the conversation to make their point. "That’s exactly why her and Kevin broke up. Ain’t no way you in a relationship with me and have this much emotion for another man."

Washington and Renner split in 2021 just months after their son was born in May.

Read More: Exhibit A: Criminal Court Cases That Put Rap Lyrics On Trial

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Pop Culture Brittany Renner Flames PJ Washington In Money Man Quote Tweet 19.7K
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Relationships Brittany Renner Shares Explosive Voicemail She Left PJ Washington: "I Will F*cking Drag You, B*tch!" 14.6K
Brittany Renner Also Known As Bundle of Brittany Hosts Goldroom Pop Culture Brittany Renner Goes On Wild Rant After Being Asked About PJ Washington 8.9K
Sarah Stier/Getty Images Sports PJ Washington Appears To Send Subs At Brittany Renner 32.6K
Comments 0