Brittany Renner Goes On Wild Rant After Being Asked About PJ Washington

Earlier this week a clip of Brittany Renner delivering Charleston White an impromptu lap dance during a podcast went viral for its strangeness. That got people paying attention to the full podcast which featured even more weird moments throughout it. One of those weird moments came when Renner was asked about her baby's father, basketball player PJ Washington. Washington recently signed a $48 million new contract with the Charlotte Hornets after months of negotiation following the initial free agency boom of the NBA offseason.

When asked about Washington, Brittany Renner began by giving him credit for the contract he achieved and said she wants him to win. But after that it starts to get completely unhinged when she begins talking about the difficulties she had giving birth to the pair's child. “I had a second degree, tear. That means they sewed me up. Right. You know what that means? That means I love that motherf*cker. My p*ssy was f*cking split open for him. You understand that?” she yells at everyone on the set of the show. "“Let me tell you something. 50 pounds. Do you hear what I’m saying? I gained 50 pounds. Charleston, 50 pounds," she continues. Check out the entire rant below.

Brittany Renner Podcast Rant Over PJ Washington

Fans in the comments had a bit of a mixed reaction. One of the top comments is about how the clip is hard to look away from. "I wanted to click off, but I wanted to watch, but I wanted to click off but i wanted to watch!" the top comment reads. Another comment explains why Brittany Renner was allowed to go on such a rant. "It’s interesting how much unhinged behavior she was allowed to display simply because the guys in the room find her attractive."

Last month, Brittany Renner went viral for a more wholesome reason. She caught up with NLE Choppa for an interview backstage after the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. The pair hit it off immediately and the charming clips that resulted delighted fans. What do you think of Brittany Renner's reaction to being asked about PJ Washington? Let us know in the comment section below.

