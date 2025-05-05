Brittany Renner Calls Kevin Gates Her "Husband" As Marriage Rumors Continue To Swirl

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Kevin Gates performs during his Only The Generals Tour at UNO Lakefront Arena on November 04, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Kevin Gates thanked fans online for celebrating their relationship, whereas Brittany Renner gushed about her "husband" in an interview.

Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner recently popped out at the Basketball Wives LA premiere, and the latter boasted a big diamond ring. This fueled more rumors about their relationship status, and they recently seemed to confirm their marriage.

For one, Renner spoke to PeopleStyle about her conversion to Islam and seemed to reveal the news. "Islam has made my life better in every single category," she expressed, as caught by The Shade Room on Instagram. "And like my husband says, the closer you get to God, the more you get. Literally in every category of my life. I mean, dreams happen. Miracles happen once in a while, every day, you know? It's been really beautiful. It's changed my life for the better."

Then, the interviewer specifically asked about the relationship. "His name echoes in every chamber of my heart," Brittany Renner expressed regarding Kevin Gates. "And he's, I don't... It's hard to describe a love like that. All I can say is that I'm with the person that I quite literally dreamed of. And to be able to just wake up next to him and spend time with him – even to have him here behind me, it's like, so surreal. I'm like, oh my God, I love him! Yeah, he's just the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever met. And I'm just so thankful that Allah blessed me with him."

Brittany Renner Dating History

As for the Baton Rouge rapper, he included a thankful caption in an Instagram post caught by Akademiks on IG that features a series of photos from the reality TV premiere pop-out. "Just wanted to say - Thank you to everyone involved in celebrating us, it was a beautiful experience. I love you all. Oh yea I look better in real lyfe [crying-laughing emoji]," he wrote.

This all but confirms their fling, although people have questions about Kevin Gates' wife Dreka. We'll see how that drama and other salacious accusations develop in the future.

As for Brittany Renner, this is not her first celebrity romance. She shares a child with NBA player P.J Washington and was also in a relationship with Lil Uzi Vert. As for rumored flames, these allegedly include Drake, Chris Brown, and Shaquille O'Neal.

