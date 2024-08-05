Brittany Renner Speaks Out Amid Rumors She Converted To Islam

Ellaé Lisqué Fashion Show - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Social Media Personality Brittany Renner attends the Ellaé Lisqué Fashion Show at Exchange LA on September 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Brittany Renner says she's going to give her best effort.

Brittany Renner has shared another post on social media after wearing what appeared to be a black khimar over the weekend. In an initial post, she discussed receiving “signs” from the universe and remarked: “It’s almost as if we’re waiting for this moment to feel ready — you’re not gonna feel ready for something you’ve never done. That’s why you have to get pushed.”

In a video, she wrote in the caption: "Wardrobe update! I am going to enjoy every moment of this walk of mine" while explaining, “Out with the old, in with the new. [I’m] manifesting a new wardrobe — Inshallah!” She admitted: "I have no idea how this is gonna look. I have contractual obligations-- clothes to wear, posts to do, bills that have to be paid." However, she says she's trying her best.

Brittany Renner Attends Revolt World x Walmart 2023

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Brittany Renner attends REVOLT WORLD x Walmart 2023 at Pangaea Studios on September 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for REVOLT)

When she shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), users in the replies had plenty of mixed reactions. "I'm honestly curious about how this will work out for you because the Muslims I know would not wife a woman with a past like yours," one user wrote. Another argued: "Changing lifestyles but can’t adhere to the new lifestyle requirements. Even your profile photo isnt to your new lifestyle. Your arms are out and complain about it being hot but the new lifestyle and religion don’t care about that. If you’re going to devote yourself to this lifestyle then FULLY commit to it. Otherwise this is just for attention." Others did come to her defense. One fan wrote back: "Give her a chance, it’s not easy to take such steps and she has, reach out to support, I suggest some sisters reach out to her and guide her, and see where it goes."

Brittany Renner Speaks Out

Check out Renner's latest update on social media above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Brittany Renner on HotNewHipHop.

