Brittany Renner Speaks Out Amid Rumors She Converted To Islam

Brittany Renner has shared another post on social media after wearing what appeared to be a black khimar over the weekend. In an initial post, she discussed receiving “signs” from the universe and remarked: “It’s almost as if we’re waiting for this moment to feel ready — you’re not gonna feel ready for something you’ve never done. That’s why you have to get pushed.”

In a video, she wrote in the caption: "Wardrobe update! I am going to enjoy every moment of this walk of mine" while explaining, “Out with the old, in with the new. [I’m] manifesting a new wardrobe — Inshallah!” She admitted: "I have no idea how this is gonna look. I have contractual obligations-- clothes to wear, posts to do, bills that have to be paid." However, she says she's trying her best.

Brittany Renner Attends Revolt World x Walmart 2023

When she shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), users in the replies had plenty of mixed reactions. "I'm honestly curious about how this will work out for you because the Muslims I know would not wife a woman with a past like yours," one user wrote. Another argued: "Changing lifestyles but can’t adhere to the new lifestyle requirements. Even your profile photo isnt to your new lifestyle. Your arms are out and complain about it being hot but the new lifestyle and religion don’t care about that. If you’re going to devote yourself to this lifestyle then FULLY commit to it. Otherwise this is just for attention." Others did come to her defense. One fan wrote back: "Give her a chance, it’s not easy to take such steps and she has, reach out to support, I suggest some sisters reach out to her and guide her, and see where it goes."