Brittany Renner Throws Drink At Brooke Bailey On “Basketball Wives”

Things between Brittany Renner and Brooke Bailey got heated on an upcoming episode of Basketball Wives. In a new preview, the cast is seen sitting around and chatting when the duo exchange some words. Bailey then stands up, which sparks quite the response from Renner. "Why you standing up?" she's heard asking Bailey, who replies "Because I want to."

Renner then assures Bailey that she can "stand up too," and tosses a drink at her castmate. The situation continued to escalate, and it looks as if the crew had to get involved to break the two of them apart. In a confessional, Bailey describes how she was feeling in the moment, explaining that she "was focused on getting [her] lick back." The circumstances surrounding the altercation remain unclear. Fans are sure to get the full story when the episode airs on October 9.

Fight Erupts On Basketball Wives

The eleventh season of the show is bringing the drama, and fans can't wait to see more. With that being said, Renner has already been dealing with her own fair share of personal controversy lately. During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay, she revealed that she has slept with 35 men throughout her life. The revelation sparked some backlash for the 31-year-old, though many peers have since come to her defense.

Renner opened up about her sexual history, explaining how many of her partners have only been one night stands. "It's kind of like, annoying, because at least half of my list I only had sex with one time," she explained. "But I still have to wear those, you know what I mean?" Renner says that these days, she waits to get more serious in a relationship before getting intimate. What do you think of Brittany Renner and Brooke Bailey getting into it on Basketball Wives? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

