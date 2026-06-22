Travis Scott's Reasons For Doing A Jordan 1 Low Finally Surface

A sneaker collector and historian is sharing the real reason behind all the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low releases. Aviator, who runs the account @MrUnloved1s, broke it down in a recent video. He says it actually started with some convincing.

According to Aviator, Travis Scott didn't originally want a low top shoe. He wanted to keep making more Jordan 1 High colorways instead. RJ was reportedly the one who had to talk him into it. That conversation ended up shaping years of releases that followed.

Aviator explained that the Travis Scott Jordan 1 Low became its own separate line. It wasn't built using the standard OG Low SB look that fans are used to. Instead, the shape came from the 2015 Jordan 1 Low cut. That detail explains why these particular lows feel a little different on foot.

Throughout the video, Aviator picks up several pairs from his own collection. He shows off colorways like mocha and black phantom up close. He points out small differences in the sole and upper between releases. Each pair reflects that same original shape, even years later.

Aviator credited Travis Scott for changing how people view low top sneakers overall. He also thanked the people behind the scenes who helped push the line forward. Without that early back and forth, this entire series might not exist.

Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low Story

Aviator's video lays out a small but important detail most fans never noticed. The Travis Scott Jordan 1 Low isn't built like other modern OG Lows.

Most recent OG Low releases use SB features, which was only recently updated. Travis Scott's version skipped that entirely from the start. Instead, it kept the shape from an older 2015 cut. Essentially, that choice gave the shoe its own distinct fit and silhouette.