Travis Scott Named Chief Visionary Of Oakley

Oakley and Travis Scott are officially joining forces. On June 23, 2025, Oakley named Scott its first-ever Chief Visionary, formalizing what’s being called a multi-year creative partnership.

The move builds on Scott’s long-standing connection to the brand, seen most recently during his “Circus Maximus” tour where he consistently rocked Oakley frames. Now, that relationship goes far deeper.

In this new role, Scott and the Cactus Jack team will help shape Oakley’s direction across eyewear, apparel, and broader creative projects. This isn’t just a co-sign, it’s a creative seat at the table.

Scott will be reimagining Oakley’s existing catalog, while also pushing the envelope on new silhouettes and ideas. That means tech-forward gear that blends sport, streetwear, and Scott’s own dystopian aesthetic.

To celebrate the announcement, a limited “Day Zero” capsule dropped on Scott’s site, featuring posters and apparel that hint at what’s coming. The visuals feel cinematic and on-brand, moody tones, heavy design, and a clear nod to experimentation.

Oakley’s always played at the edge of innovation. With Travis steering the vision, things might get even cooler in the best way possible.

Oakley has always pushed boundaries, from their high-performance lenses to their bold, sci-fi inspired silhouettes. With Travis Scott stepping in as Chief Visionary, the brand enters a new era.

This partnership goes beyond slapping a name on a frame. Scott’s influence touches design, storytelling, and how the brand shows up in culture. His Cactus Jack aesthetic is gritty, surreal, and forward-thinking.

The "Day Zero" capsule is just the start. Expect new sunglasses, unexpected apparel, and immersive campaigns that blur the line between fashion, sport, and art. If Oakley was already ahead of the curve, this move signals a full-speed leap into the unknown.