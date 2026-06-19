Travis Scott Reveals Early Look At Caitlin Clark's New Shoe

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings
Feb 7, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Rapper Travis Scott is seen on the court after an NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images.IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Travis Scott debuted an early black colorway of the Nike Caitlin 1, Caitlin Clark's first signature sneaker with the brand.

Travis Scott showed up in an early black colorway of the Nike Caitlin 1. Caitlin Clark revealed the shoe as her first signature sneaker through an Instagram photo dump. Scott wore the pair while unveiling the shoe alongside her.

The Caitlin 1 is a low-top model with a rippled upper. Rubberized scales cover the upper, allowing each section to move independently. The black pair lets the shoe's design details stand out clearly. That includes the ventilated mesh base and stacked Swoosh detailing. Clark also shared shots of insoles featuring friendship bracelet charms.

Travis Scott and Clark have a relationship that goes back years. He watched her break the NCAA women's scoring record during her final Iowa game. Scott also appeared alongside Clark in an early Nike commercial. Their connection makes this pairing feel familiar rather than random.

A separate black, metallic silver, and racer blue colorway is confirmed for release. It remains unclear if Scott's pair matches that exact build. The Nike Caitlin 1 is officially set to release on October 1st, 2026. The debut colorway is expected to be the racer blue version. Whether the black pair gets its own release remains unconfirmed for now.

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Travis Scott's Nike Caitlin 1 "Triple Black"

The Caitlin 1 takes design cues from Clark's initials and her jersey number. A pattern across the upper nods to those "CC" initials directly. Meanwhile, the shoe carries some technical updates as well.

A Cushlon midsole pairs with forefoot Zoom Turbo pods for cushioning. The upper uses a new molding process that Nike calls Opticast. That construction ties closely to the shoe's distinct rippled look. Clark's choice of a low-top shape lines up with her past preferences too.

She wore Kobe models in low-top form throughout much of her career. Roughly a dozen WNBA players currently have their own signature shoe lines. Clark's debut adds her name to that growing group.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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