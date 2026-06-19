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nike caitlin 1
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Travis Scott Reveals Early Look At Caitlin Clark's New Shoe
Travis Scott debuted an early black colorway of the Nike Caitlin 1, Caitlin Clark's first signature sneaker with the brand.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 19, 2026