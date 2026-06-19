Kanye Reposts Photo Of Shane Gillis Wearing His Yeezy Slides

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers
Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Comedian and actor Shane Gillis looks on during the second quarter of a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Ye reposted a photo of Shane Gillis wearing the YS-02, his latest slide release under the independent YZY label.

Ye reposted a photo of comedian Shane Gillis wearing Yeezy slides. The original post came from a fan account on X. The slide in question is the YS-02, part of Ye's independent YZY footwear line. Gillis was photographed walking through New York's Flatiron district.

The YS-02 is a sleeker, more streamlined take on the slip-on slide silhouette. It follows the earlier YS-01, which Ye released through his independent label. Unlike the YS-01's jagged ripple sole, the YS-02 uses a flat bottom. Herringbone traction lines the bottom of that flatter sole setup.

The slide shows no visible exterior logos or branding anywhere. It comes from a full size run, ranging from size 4 up to size 16. The first version released in an all black colorway called "Coal."

The YS-02 arrives as Ye continues rebuilding his footwear business independently. That rebuild followed the end of his partnership with Adidas. Seeing a public figure wear the shoe casually adds visibility outside YZY's usual marketing. Reposts like this one tend to spread quickly across sneaker and fashion circles.

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Kanye Reposts Shane Gillis

The YS-02 continues the minimal design language Ye has built since going independent. Each release in that lineup leans toward simplicity over flashy detailing. The shoe uses a smooth upper, rounded footbed, and flat outsole setup.

That combination creates a slide built more for daily wear. The YS-01 used EVA foam construction, similar to the original Adidas Yeezy Slide formula. Reports suggest the YS-02 likely follows a similar build overall. Furthermore, recent YZY drops have kept a consistent $20 price point.

That pricing strategy reflects Ye's broader push toward accessible footwear. Meanwhile, YZY has also focused more on faster shipping for recent releases. Past drops drew complaints over slow delivery times from buyers.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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