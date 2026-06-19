Kanye Reposts Photo Of Shane Gillis Wearing His Yeezy Slides

Ye reposted a photo of comedian Shane Gillis wearing Yeezy slides. The original post came from a fan account on X. The slide in question is the YS-02, part of Ye's independent YZY footwear line. Gillis was photographed walking through New York's Flatiron district.

The YS-02 is a sleeker, more streamlined take on the slip-on slide silhouette. It follows the earlier YS-01, which Ye released through his independent label. Unlike the YS-01's jagged ripple sole, the YS-02 uses a flat bottom. Herringbone traction lines the bottom of that flatter sole setup.

The slide shows no visible exterior logos or branding anywhere. It comes from a full size run, ranging from size 4 up to size 16. The first version released in an all black colorway called "Coal."

The YS-02 arrives as Ye continues rebuilding his footwear business independently. That rebuild followed the end of his partnership with Adidas. Seeing a public figure wear the shoe casually adds visibility outside YZY's usual marketing. Reposts like this one tend to spread quickly across sneaker and fashion circles.

Kanye Reposts Shane Gillis

The YS-02 continues the minimal design language Ye has built since going independent. Each release in that lineup leans toward simplicity over flashy detailing. The shoe uses a smooth upper, rounded footbed, and flat outsole setup.

That combination creates a slide built more for daily wear. The YS-01 used EVA foam construction, similar to the original Adidas Yeezy Slide formula. Reports suggest the YS-02 likely follows a similar build overall. Furthermore, recent YZY drops have kept a consistent $20 price point.