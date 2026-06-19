Don Toliver Shows Off His New "Octane" Porsche 918 Spyder

Don Toliver was photographed beside his Porsche 918 Spyder. The car carries a Texas vanity plate reading "OCTANE." That word ties directly back to his current era as an artist. Octane is Toliver's 5th studio album, released on January 30th, 2026. The plate is a nod to that project.

In the photos, Toliver wears an all white jumpsuit paired and also some white sneakers. The car itself is in white as well, matching his outfit. The 918 Spyder is also a mid engine plug in hybrid built by Porsche. It was produced in limited numbers between September 2013 and June 2015.

This isn't the first time Toliver has linked the car to his music. He drove a Porsche 918 in the music video for his single "E85." That video shows him in a high speed chase while being pursued by police cars. "E85" has stayed inside the Billboard Hot 100's top 40 since its release.

The 918 Spyder remains a rare car even years after production ended. Overall only a limited run of these hybrid supercars were ever built. Pairing that car with an "OCTANE" plate keeps the branding consistent across his rollout. The photos read as another piece of that ongoing visual identity

Don Toliver Porsche 918 Spyder

The Porsche 918 Spyder pairs a 4.6 liter V8 with two electric motors for added power. Combined, the setup produces 875 horsepower and over 944 pound feet of torque. That output places it among the more powerful hybrid supercars ever built.

Despite the power, Porsche also built it for efficiency. A 6.8 kWh battery gives the car a small electric only range as well. Overall the car remains tied closely to Toliver's branding right now.

Octane features guest appearances from Yeat, Rema, Travis Scott, Teezo Touchdown, and SahBabii. The album leans into themes of speed and intensity throughout its tracklist.