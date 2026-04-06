Kanye West Previews New Don Toliver Collab Amid "BULLY" Deluxe News

Kanye West also made some major adjustments to "CIRCLES," a track off of "BULLY" that initially featured the Houston rapper.

The most notable ones that were tweaked were Don Toliver 's on one of the deeper cuts, "CIRCLES." Given their previous collaborations, this song had the makings to be a hit. However, the Houston rapper's appearance was minimal, and it seems like for that reason, Ye decided to replace his melodic vocals with his own.

Kanye West is no stranger to making last-minute adjustments to his projects and the same could be said for BULLY. The album, which finally hit DSPs on March 28, sounded unfinished to many, and their instincts were correct. Ye too was unhappy with the mastering and/or mixing prior to its release and it seems some of the guest vocals weren't all that satisfactory either in his eyes.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.