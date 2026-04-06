Kanye West Previews New Don Toliver Collab Amid "BULLY" Deluxe News

Kanye West is no stranger to making last-minute adjustments to his projects and the same could be said for BULLY. The album, which finally hit DSPs on March 28, sounded unfinished to many, and their instincts were correct. Ye too was unhappy with the mastering and/or mixing prior to its release and it seems some of the guest vocals weren't all that satisfactory either in his eyes.
The most notable ones that were tweaked were Don Toliver's on one of the deeper cuts, "CIRCLES." Given their previous collaborations, this song had the makings to be a hit. However, the Houston rapper's appearance was minimal, and it seems like for that reason, Ye decided to replace his melodic vocals with his own.
Overall, the vibe of the song doesn't change too much, and with "CIRCLES" being scant as it is, it didn't seem to ruffle too many feathers.
But still, fans wanted to hear Don next to the Chicago creative. Thankfully, it seems like that opportunity won't be lost on BULLY. During an after-party following the second of two shows at SoFi Stadium, Kanye played what appeared to be another finished song with Don costarring.
This song features a much more fulfilling verse from the OCTANE star as well as some ethereal production.
Kanye West Announces BULLY Deluxe
Interestingly, Ye appears to pay homage to his iconic feature on Jeezy's "Put On." The melody and the way he delivers his vocals is essentially a carbon copy. Moreover, he raps with some energy, something that listeners felt he lacked on most of the album.
This snippet also surfaces amid the news that a deluxe for BULLY is coming. This was revealed over the weekend by the tape's distributor gamma. via an Instagram Story post. After listing several accomplishments for BULLY, the wrote, "Bully deluxe on the way."
It's unclear when it's going to release. But with more shows coming up in the ensuing weeks, we have to imagine it will be soon.