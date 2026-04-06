Kanye West Previews New Don Toliver Collab Amid "BULLY" Deluxe News

BY Zachary Horvath
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 20: Don Toliver performs as Don Toliver X Yeat during the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 20, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
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Kanye West also made some major adjustments to "CIRCLES," a track off of "BULLY" that initially featured the Houston rapper.

Kanye West is no stranger to making last-minute adjustments to his projects and the same could be said for BULLY. The album, which finally hit DSPs on March 28, sounded unfinished to many, and their instincts were correct. Ye too was unhappy with the mastering and/or mixing prior to its release and it seems some of the guest vocals weren't all that satisfactory either in his eyes.

The most notable ones that were tweaked were Don Toliver's on one of the deeper cuts, "CIRCLES." Given their previous collaborations, this song had the makings to be a hit. However, the Houston rapper's appearance was minimal, and it seems like for that reason, Ye decided to replace his melodic vocals with his own.

Overall, the vibe of the song doesn't change too much, and with "CIRCLES" being scant as it is, it didn't seem to ruffle too many feathers.

But still, fans wanted to hear Don next to the Chicago creative. Thankfully, it seems like that opportunity won't be lost on BULLY. During an after-party following the second of two shows at SoFi Stadium, Kanye played what appeared to be another finished song with Don costarring.

This song features a much more fulfilling verse from the OCTANE star as well as some ethereal production.

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Kanye West Announces BULLY Deluxe

Interestingly, Ye appears to pay homage to his iconic feature on Jeezy's "Put On." The melody and the way he delivers his vocals is essentially a carbon copy. Moreover, he raps with some energy, something that listeners felt he lacked on most of the album.

This snippet also surfaces amid the news that a deluxe for BULLY is coming. This was revealed over the weekend by the tape's distributor gamma. via an Instagram Story post. After listing several accomplishments for BULLY, the wrote, "Bully deluxe on the way."

It's unclear when it's going to release. But with more shows coming up in the ensuing weeks, we have to imagine it will be soon.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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