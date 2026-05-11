Caitlin Clark Condemned For Tone Deaf Morgan Wallen Walkout

She may have looked excited to walk Morgan Wallen out onto the stage during the singer's Indianapolis concert on May 9, but Caitlin Clark faced some backlash for her appearance. While the Indiana Fever star was praised by her fans for standing alongside Wallen at Lucas Oil Stadium, the bulk of the internet was less forgiving, with people replaying Wallen's controversies.
Wallen is known for hosting celebrities of all backgrounds, especially sports stars, including Kansas City Chiefs champions Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, so seeing Clark wasn't much of a surprise. However, this pairing quickly got naysayers talking as they brought up Wallen's 2021 viral video that showed him seemingly intoxicated as he spouted the n-word with the hard "er."
"I don’t think I realized that, at least not at that grand of a scale at the time," Wallen said of the controversy in 2023. “I [learned] how much my words matter.” He also mentioned that he was no longer "the same person" and even later collaborated with Lil Durk.
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Quickly, Clark was called out online for aligning herself with Wallen. People noted that her previous "beef" with Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese was divisive, causing Reese to endure racism without correction. Supporters jumped to Clark's defense, noting that the hate she received for having fun at Wallen's show was unfair and that allegations of racism were unfounded.
At this time, Clark hasn't answered her critics, and it doesn't look like she'll be giving them any attention anytime soon. Still, the conversations keep pouring over online, and reactions have become more heated in comment sections. Check out a few below.