Caitlin Clark Condemned For Tone Deaf Morgan Wallen Walkout

Like many other celebrities and sports stars, Caitlin Clark was seen alongside Wallen at his Indianapolis show, but for her, the backlash was swift.

"I don’t think I realized that, at least not at that grand of a scale at the time," Wallen said of the controversy in 2023 . “I [learned] how much my words matter.” He also mentioned that he was no longer "the same person" and even later collaborated with Lil Durk .

She may have looked excited to walk Morgan Wallen out onto the stage during the singer's Indianapolis concert on May 9, but Caitlin Clark faced some backlash for her appearance. While the Indiana Fever star was praised by her fans for standing alongside Wallen at Lucas Oil Stadium, the bulk of the internet was less forgiving, with people replaying Wallen's controversies.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.