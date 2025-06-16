Brittney Griner denied calling Caitlin Clark a "f*cking white girl" while speaking with reporters before the Atlanta Dream took on the Washington Mystics in D.C. on Sunday. Back on May 22nd, she was upset over a foul call while taking on Clark's Indiana Fever, and the cameras caught her mouthing something that fans interpreted as a shot at the star 23-year-old.

As caught by TMZ, Griner addressed the viral video while speaking with Dan Zaksheske “I remember fouling out, being mad,” Griner said. “I really can’t remember what I said, honestly.” She shot down the possibility of it having been “f*cking white girl.” She explained: “I know it wasn’t that because I wouldn’t use that type of language."

Despite being pressed over the viral clip, she and the Dream were unfazed and took down the Mystics 89-56. She totaled 2 points and 8 rebounds. The Dream will take on the Fever again on July 11th.

Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese

Brittney Griner isn't the only WNBA star to make headlines due to drama involving Caitlin Clark. Last month, Angel Reese and Clark had to be separated after a rough flagrant foul in the third quarter of the season opener between the Fever and the Chicago Sky. Clark chopped at Reese's arm during a layup attempt.

Reese shut down the idea of any ill intent after the game. "Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on," Reese told reporters, as caught by CBS Sports. Clark told ESPN's Holly Rowe: "It's just a good take foul. Either Angel gets [a] wide-open two points or we send them to the free throw line. Nothing malicious about it. Every basketball player knows that."