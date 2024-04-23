Brittney Griner Opens Up On Prison Experience And Having Suicidal Thoughts

Griner is getting ready for her 11th WNBA season but is now discussing a difficult time in her life. She has now sat down and opened up about her experience being in Russsian Prison and the toll it took on her mental health. Griner revealed details about her journey in her memoir titled "Coming Home." Additionally, Griner has now sat down for an interview detailing the 11 months she spent in prison. Griner spoke to Robin Roberts about the incident, which was an emotional discussion.

In February 2022, Griner was detained by Russian authorities for allegedly possessing cannabis vaporizer cartridges in her luggage. As a result, Griner was on trial for two weeks and was found guilty of possession and rug smuggling. Finally, The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison. Griner was sent to a Russian labor camp to serve out her sentence. The U.S. government negotiated her release for months. Fortunately, Griner persevered through a terrible situation and is now comfortable enough to talk through her experience fully.

Brittney Griner Details Suicidal Thoughts From Incident

Griner discusses the circumstances she faced while being held in the video. Additionally, She gave details of her traumatizing experience. The Russian Prison deprived the WNBA star, of basic needs. She said her mattress "had a huge blood stain on it." The prison did not provide basic needs like soap or toilet paper. Additionally, Griner says the entire experience was dehumanizing. She recalled her lowest moment, saying, "There was a huge knife sitting on the table, and I was just like, 'No, this is going to be a ride.' You gotta do what you gotta do to survive." Thankfully, Griner survived and made it home.

Brittney Griner was released after the U.S. Government negotiated a prisoner exchange with Russia. Furthermore, She signed with the Phoenix Meurary when she got back to the United States. Griner averaged over 17 points and 6 rebounds per game in her return season. Additionally, Griner also recently announced she is expecting her first child with her wife, Cherelle Griner. Brittney Griner couldn't be happier to be done with her troubles. Overall, Opening up about something so personal and traumatic takes a lot of bravery. The WNBA season kicks off Tuesday, May 14, and it is shaping up to be a great season.

