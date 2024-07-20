Antonio Brown Roasts Brittney Griner After Trump's WNBA Comments

AB did what AB always does.

Donald Trump courting controversy is nothing new. The former President has staked his career and public persona on it. Trump hit on the topic of transgender participation in sports during his speech at the RNC, and he took a predictable route. He's against it. "We will not have men playing in women’s sports," he declared. "That will end immediately." The internet was irate, the RNC crowd was pleased, and Antonio Brown decided to troll. The former all-star athlete decided to hop on Twitter to absolutely roast WNBA stalwart Brittney Griner.

Antonio Brown reposted the Donald Trump quote and directed at Griner. He claimed that the athlete would have to retire if Trump gets his way, implying that she was transgender. "Congrats to Brittany Griner on a great career," he tweeted. He also included the hashtag to his network, #CTESPN. AB's targeted the WNBA star in the past. Followers don't even have to scroll that far back on his Twitter to determine the last time Brown mocked her appearance. On June 13, Brown tweeted: "Brittney Griner is definitely a dude." The comment drew intense backlash from WNBA fans and the LGBTQ community.

Antonio Brown Has Bullied Brittney Griner In The Past

Antonio Brown may have used a politician's remarks as a launchpad for a diss, but he didn't need Trump to sound off about the WNBA. The former NFL player has taken repeated shots at both the organization and its athletes. The same day he attacked Griner, he dismissed the WNBA by claiming that people don't actually watch it. "So when you’re arguing about it," he tweeted. "You’re not arguing about a professional sport. It’s more of just a charity for lesbians." For good measure, AB insulted Caitlin Clark during his rant, likening her to actor Mel Gibson in appearance. None of these comments went over well.

Like the President he quoted, however, Antonio Brown has built his brand on controversy. He knows this, and continues to lean into it. When asked why he chooses to make bold statements or attack others, the ex-NFL star told CBS News that he was being authentic. "Everything I did, I did it because my heart believed that was what I needed to do," he explained. "And in life, sometimes you got to listen to your heart because that's the only way I could go to sleep at night." Expect AB to catch heat for his latest comment, and then prepare for whatever the next one will be.