Nike Reveals Caitlin Clark’s Signature Logo Ahead Of Shoe Launch

BY Ben Atkinson 471 Views
Aug 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench to a foul called against the Minnesota Lynx in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Nike unveiled Caitlin Clark’s new signature logo, building momentum for her first signature shoe and expanding her growing brand with Nike.

Nike has officially unveiled Caitlin Clark’s new signature logo, marking another milestone in her rapid rise as one of basketball’s brightest stars. The reveal comes just one day after Nike announced her upcoming signature shoe line, setting the stage for a wave of products tied to the Indiana Fever guard.

Clark debuted the emblem during a recent appearance, wearing custom pants patterned with the fresh design. The sleek double “C” logo is bold yet simple, capturing her initials in a way that feels instantly recognizable.

Paired with the Swoosh, it signals the beginning of a branding era that extends well beyond the court. For Nike, the move strengthens its connection to Clark as she continues to shatter records and attract massive attention in the WNBA.

She’s not just a scorer; she’s become a cultural figure with the potential to influence fashion, performance, and lifestyle products all at once. Similar to how Jordan Brand grew from Michael Jordan’s legacy, Nike is planting early seeds for Clark’s long-term impact.

The photos show Clark in Fever gear alongside the logo, plus early apparel pieces like graphic tees and patterned pants featuring the emblem. It’s a clear indication that Nike sees her as more than just an athlete, they’re building a brand.

Caitlin Clark’s new Nike logo features two overlapping “C” shapes, forming a bold and modern insignia. The design captures her initials while maintaining a minimal, versatile look that pairs easily with Nike’s branding.

In her first public appearance with the emblem, Clark wore black pants patterned with the logo throughout, showing its potential for lifestyle apparel. Nike also revealed a navy t-shirt with the design printed in gold, tying back to her Indiana Fever colors.

The logo represents Clark’s transition from star guard to global icon, marking the beginning of her signature line with apparel, footwear, and future collaborations.

