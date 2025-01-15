Caitlin Clark's Alleged Stalker Frightens Court With Sinister Comment

He isn't worried about his freedom.

Caitlin Clark's ascent in the WNBA has been historic. No athlete before her has achieved the same level of crossover success. She is, despite only being in the league for one season, the most famous player in the WNBA's history. Unfortunately, Caitlin Clark's extreme level of fame comes with certain risks. A Texas man named Michael Lewis was arrested for allegedly stalking Clark. Instead of proclaiming his innocence in court, however, Lewis claimed he was "guilty as charged."

Lewis was escorted into an Indianapolis courtroom on January 14. The Texas man had multiple outbursts during his hearing. When it was reported that his name did not include a "Jr." in court records, he claimed that he should be let go. "Throw me the book," he yelled. "I'm free! I guess you got the wrong guy!." The odd outbursts did not stop there, though. He told the judge he was worth a "ballpark 10 grand" when he was questioned about his savings. The comment that sent chills down the spines of those in attendance was when Michael Lewis claimed he was "guilty as charged" without prompt.

Caitlin Clark's Alleged Stalker Entered Not Guilty Plea

Michael Lewis was ultimately ordered to sign court orders and agree to steer clear of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is the home arena of Caitlin Clark's team, Indiana Fever. He was also banned from Hinkle Fieldhouse, which is where Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, works as an assistant coach. Marion County Superior Court Judge Angela Davis held Lewis on a $50K bond, but the man made it clear that he did not have the means to pay it. He told the court he had $100 in savings, and did not intend to leave jail. "I don’t want bond, bail, whatever," Lewis stated. "I’m here. I’m staying."

Lewis was formally charged with one count of stalking. He was also accused "engaging in a course of conduct involving repeated or continuing harassment of Caitlin Clark that would cause a reasonable person to feel terrorized." The prosecution pointed to a series of graphic messages that Lewis sent to Caitlin Clark via Twitter between December 16 and January 2. If Lewis violates the no contact orders he has been given, then the court will revoke his bond.

