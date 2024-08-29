Joe Budden Refuses To Back Down During Caitlin Clark Vs. Angel Reese Debate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening at Brooklyn Chophouse on April 25, 2022 in New York City.
The WNBA is experiencing a boom in popularity.

Joe Budden is someone who has never shied away from inserting himself into some pretty massive debates. Overall, Budden has a podcast, so talking is kind of his whole job at this point. With that in mind, fans always expect him to be unfiltered with his thoughts on a particular subject. Most recently, Budden gave his opinion on none other than Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese of the WNBA. Both of these players are rivals and are currently competing for Rookie of the Year.

While Reese was a bit better than Clark early in the season, Clark has proven to be the better overall player. She is now leading the ROTY race, and fans are excited to see her prove herself in the postseason as the Indiana Fever continues to win games. Meanwhile, on the latest episode of his podcast, Budden dove into the Clark and Reese debate. As you can see below, he believes it is no context, and that Clark is Jordan, while Reese is Rodman.

Joe Budden Keeps It Honest

"I'm telling y'all, and I'm not trying to cause a kerfuffle, Caitlin Clark is a hell of a lot better than Angel Reese," Budden explained. "Nobody ever said Ben Wallace could give Michael Jordan a run for his money. And [Reese] is grabbing all the boards in the world — hey, the double-double princess — and she got a podcast now, and she got a Reese's Pieces deal. I'm telling y'all that Caitlin Clark, if we're talking about a basketball... she has been on an absolute warpath since y'all left her off the Olympics. And I'm not just gonna ignore it because she's white. She is smoking you b****** out there."

Let us know what you think of Joe's comments, down below. Do you agree that Caitlin Clark has been better than Angel Reese so far this year? Do you believe that it is inevitable that Clark will end up winning rookie of the year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

