Joe Budden Refuses To Back Down During Caitlin Clark Vs. Angel Reese Debate

The WNBA is experiencing a boom in popularity.

Joe Budden is someone who has never shied away from inserting himself into some pretty massive debates. Overall, Budden has a podcast, so talking is kind of his whole job at this point. With that in mind, fans always expect him to be unfiltered with his thoughts on a particular subject. Most recently, Budden gave his opinion on none other than Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese of the WNBA. Both of these players are rivals and are currently competing for Rookie of the Year.

While Reese was a bit better than Clark early in the season, Clark has proven to be the better overall player. She is now leading the ROTY race, and fans are excited to see her prove herself in the postseason as the Indiana Fever continues to win games. Meanwhile, on the latest episode of his podcast, Budden dove into the Clark and Reese debate. As you can see below, he believes it is no context, and that Clark is Jordan, while Reese is Rodman.

Joe Budden Keeps It Honest

"I'm telling y'all, and I'm not trying to cause a kerfuffle, Caitlin Clark is a hell of a lot better than Angel Reese," Budden explained. "Nobody ever said Ben Wallace could give Michael Jordan a run for his money. And [Reese] is grabbing all the boards in the world — hey, the double-double princess — and she got a podcast now, and she got a Reese's Pieces deal. I'm telling y'all that Caitlin Clark, if we're talking about a basketball... she has been on an absolute warpath since y'all left her off the Olympics. And I'm not just gonna ignore it because she's white. She is smoking you b****** out there."