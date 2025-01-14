Caitlin Clark's 55-Year-Old Stalker Arrested After Months Of Disturbing Harassment

Caitlin Clark has been the target of various social media harassment campaigns.

Caitlin Clark has quickly transformed into one of the biggest athletes on the entire planet. Overall, she has helped transform the WNBA with numerous teams packing out their arenas whenever she is in town. She has become a box office attraction and with that has come a lot of positives and negatives. While the accolades are certainly nice, the backlash to her success has been intense. Numerous WNBA legends have denigrated her game and the only way she will be able to gain respect is if she wins a WNBA title.

Luckily, those conversations are purely about basketball and have no bearing on her personal life. What does affect her personal life, however, is a dangerous stalker who won't leave her alone. According to ESPN, a man by the name of Michael Lewis was arrested at an Indianapolis hotel after a months-long harassment campaign. The 55-year-old Texas native was charged with a level 5 felony for his alleged actions. According to the report, he was sending sexually violent messages to Clark and was relentless with his social media messages.

Texas Man Arrested For Stalking Caitlin Clark

If Lewis is convicted, he could face up to six years in prison. However, given the extent of the alleged harassment, one has to wonder if a longer sentence is warranted. Numerous athletes have had to deal with these kinds of stalkers over the years, and it is never acceptable. Some people think they should have unlimited access to the rich and famous, and it is a truly disturbing trend.

Hopefully, Clark is getting all of the support and help that she needs during this time. We're sure it must be difficult to focus on sports and doing a good job when you have someone trying to do harmful things to you. Either way, it is good to see that the situation is almost resolved, once and for all.