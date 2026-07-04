Ultra-Rare Awake NY Air Jordan 5 "Statue Of Liberty" Sample Unveiled

Awake NY founder Angelo Baque recently shared an unreleased sample of the Awake NY x Air Jordan 5. The colorway takes a very different direction from the pairs that made it to retail.

White leather covers most of the upper, while teal accents appear on the midsole and other details. That combination naturally connects to the Statue of Liberty, which carries a similar green finish.

Baque hasn't confirmed the Statue of Liberty as the official inspiration. However, the color story and "NY" branding on the heel make the connection difficult to ignore. The sample also shows an early version of the Awake branding. Instead of being integrated into the side, the label's "A" logo is stitched directly onto the ankle area.

That detail suggests this pair was produced early in the design process before the retail version was finalized. Samples like this rarely surface publicly, which makes Baque sharing it cool. He posted the shoe alongside an alternate Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 sample that used a crown logo instead of the brand's usual slanted "A."

The timing of both reveals connects to news that Baque joined Jordan Brand's new Jordan Design Studio. That initiative focuses on mentoring younger creative talent. Neither sample has been confirmed for a retail release. For now, they offer a look at directions the collaboration considered before settling on its final designs.

Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 "Statue Of Liberty"

Awake NY launched in 2012 through Angelo Baque, who previously worked as creative director at Supreme. The brand has built a following around New York City identity, using bold graphics and culturally specific references. The teal and white combination reads immediately as a nod to the landmark's oxidized copper surface.