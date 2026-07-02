Bubba Wallace's New NASCAR Paint Scheme Is An Homage To "Space Jam"

Bubba Wallace will race a Space Jam themed paint scheme at NASCAR Chicagoland Speedway on July 5th. The design comes through a partnership between 23XI Racing, Upper Deck, and Warner Bros.

It marks the 30th anniversary of the 1996 film that starred 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan. The connection between the car's number and the film's main character makes the timing feel natural.

Wallace drives the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing, the team Jordan co-founded in 2020. Jordan wore number 23 throughout his Bulls career, which the film also featured heavily.

Placing a Space Jam design on that exact car number adds another layer to the collaboration. A deep blue base with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the Space Jam logo covers the car's body.

This isn't the first time Jordan's footprint has shown up on a 23XI paint scheme. In 2024, teammate Tyler Reddick ran a scheme referencing the original Air Jordan Nike poster at the Chicago street race.

Upper Deck is also releasing Space Jam trading cards, anniversary memorabilia, and a limited diecast of the car. A Space Jam watch party will also display the car in person. The collaboration runs across multiple product lines, not just the race weekend.

"Space Jam" NASCAR Paint Scheme

Space Jam released in 1996 and featured Michael Jordan playing himself alongside animated Looney Tunes characters. The film became one of the most commercially successful sports movies of its era. Jordan's involvement gave it a crossover appeal that extended well beyond basketball fans.

23XI Racing launched in 2020 with Jordan and Denny Hamlin as co-owners. The team now fields multiple Cup Series entries and has grown into one of NASCAR's higher-profile organizations. Using Jordan's film history as a branding tool fits naturally given how central he is to the team's identity.

Upper Deck has been a long-standing partner of 23XI Racing before this collaboration. Their involvement adds a collectibles angle that extends the reach of the paint scheme beyond race day. A limited diecast model of the car is available through Lionel Racing.

Overall, these pieces give fans multiple ways to engage with the Space Jam anniversary outside of just watching the July 5 race.