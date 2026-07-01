The Nike Air Mag Gets A New Interpretation On The Vapor 12

Nike just unveiled the Vapor 12 Hypersmash "Mag," a new tennis shoe inspired by the Nike Air Mag. The colorway borrows its palette directly from Marty McFly's self-lacing shoes in Back to the Future.

The heel does most of the visual work on this shoe. Decorative light-style graphics on the heel clip nod to the illuminated panels on the original Nike Air Mag.

Rainbow-colored speckle detailing appears on the midsole throughout. The Nike logo on the tongue uses an orange-to-yellow fade tied to the film's title artwork.

The Vapor 12 Hypersmash itself draws from the original Nike Hyperdunk design. That basketball shoe also received a Mag-inspired colorway years ago, nicknamed "Marty McFly." This new version keeps that same tradition going but moves it into the tennis category. Nike has applied the Air Mag color story to basketball, skate, and lifestyle shoes before.

No exact release date has been confirmed yet. The shoe is expected to reach adult sizing only. For tennis players and sneaker fans alike, this crossover gives the Vapor 12 a different kind of story to carry onto the court.

Nike Vapor 12 Hypersmash "Mag"

The Nike Air Mag first appeared in Back to the Future in 1989. Tinker Hatfield designed the shoe, which featured a self-lacing system and illuminated panels.

Nike later brought the shoe to life in limited charity releases in 2011 and 2016. Both versions used a lottery system rather than standard retail, keeping numbers extremely low.

Since then, Nike has regularly referenced the Air Mag through colorways on other shoes. The Hyperdunk "Marty McFly" from 2008 started that tradition in basketball footwear. Several lifestyle and skate models have followed since.

The Vapor 12 Hypersmash itself draws from the Hyperdunk's silhouette and cushioning setup. It sits at the top of Nike's current tennis performance lineup.