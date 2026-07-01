Air Jordan 4 "White Laser" Receives On-Foot Look

The Air Jordan 4 "White Laser" is scheduled to release in Feb 2027 per JustFreshKicks. New on-foot photos have now surfaced, giving fans the first real look at the pair ahead of launch.

This marks the first retro of the colorway since its original 2005 debut. That original pair never received a retro in the 22 years since it first released.

The shoe uses a white leather upper covered in laser-etched graphics across the surface. Those engravings feature various Air Jordan silhouettes and motifs woven into the design.

Red detailing appears on the eyelets, tongue lining, and Jumpman branding. Black fills in the wing tabs, midsole, and heel tab, mirroring the "Fire Red" 4's color blocking.

The "White Laser" releases alongside the "Black Laser" Air Jordan 4 as part of a 2pair pack. Jordan Brand designer Mark Smith created the original laser print technique back in 2005.

That method used a cutting-edge process to etch graphics directly onto leather. The 2005 release was limited to the Jumpman23 website and came packaged with a matching t-shirt and hat.

This 2027 version is expected to reach wider distribution than the original. The on-foot photos show the laser detailing holds up well in person. More information is expected to surface as February gets closer.

Air Jordan 4 "White Laser"

The original Air Jordan 4 "White Laser" dropped in May 2005 as part of the line's 20th anniversary celebration. It was the first Air Jordan retro to feature the fine laser print technique.

The color blocking follows the same layout as the "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4. Red appears on the eyelets, lining, and Jumpman while black handles the wings and midsole. White leather forms the base, keeping the laser engravings visible from most angles.

The 2027 retro arrives with wider availability than the 2005 release. That original drop was exclusive to the Jumpman website, limiting access significantly.