Air Jordan 4 "White Laser" Receives On-Foot Look

BY Ben Atkinson
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On-foot photos of the Air Jordan 4 "White Laser" have surfaced ahead of its 2027 return, the shoe's first retro since 2005.

The Air Jordan 4 "White Laser" is scheduled to release in Feb 2027 per JustFreshKicks. New on-foot photos have now surfaced, giving fans the first real look at the pair ahead of launch.

This marks the first retro of the colorway since its original 2005 debut. That original pair never received a retro in the 22 years since it first released.

The shoe uses a white leather upper covered in laser-etched graphics across the surface. Those engravings feature various Air Jordan silhouettes and motifs woven into the design.

Red detailing appears on the eyelets, tongue lining, and Jumpman branding. Black fills in the wing tabs, midsole, and heel tab, mirroring the "Fire Red" 4's color blocking.

The "White Laser" releases alongside the "Black Laser" Air Jordan 4 as part of a 2pair pack. Jordan Brand designer Mark Smith created the original laser print technique back in 2005.

That method used a cutting-edge process to etch graphics directly onto leather. The 2005 release was limited to the Jumpman23 website and came packaged with a matching t-shirt and hat.

This 2027 version is expected to reach wider distribution than the original. The on-foot photos show the laser detailing holds up well in person. More information is expected to surface as February gets closer.

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Air Jordan 4 "White Laser"

The original Air Jordan 4 "White Laser" dropped in May 2005 as part of the line's 20th anniversary celebration. It was the first Air Jordan retro to feature the fine laser print technique.

The color blocking follows the same layout as the "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4. Red appears on the eyelets, lining, and Jumpman while black handles the wings and midsole. White leather forms the base, keeping the laser engravings visible from most angles.

The 2027 retro arrives with wider availability than the 2005 release. That original drop was exclusive to the Jumpman website, limiting access significantly.

Pairing it with the "Black Laser" in a two-shoe pack adds another layer for collectors. On-foot images also suggest the updated shape carries over from recent Jordan 4 retros.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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