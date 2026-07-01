Chris Brown Ordered To Pay $13 Million To Dog Attack Victim

Chris Brown has been in court over the past couple of weeks due to the civil lawsuit brought against him by a former housekeeper, Maria Avila. The housekeeper says one of Brown's dogs attacked her and left her with significant physical and emotional injuries.
Additionally, she accused Brown of failing to call 911 when she needed assistance. Throughout the trial, it was later revealed that Brown walked away from the situation because he was scared of the 911 call leaking. Someone on the singer's team had to make the call for emergency services. As you can imagine, this revelation did not bode well for him as the jury made its decision.
According to TMZ, Brown was found liable for the housekeeper's injuries. She was seeking $90 million in damages. The jury ultimately awarded her upwards of $13 million.
Chris Brown Loses Case
A couple of weeks ago, the civil suit was declared a mistrial after one of the jury members Googled information about the case. This is a big no-no when it comes to jury etiquette. However, the court did not waste time in finding a brand-new jury.
The case resumed later that week, and on Tuesday evening, a decision was made by the jury. It's a decision that suggests Brown acted in a negligent and inhumane manner towards Avila.
Avila broke down in tears on the stand, which showcases the emotional toll this whole experience took on her. Hopefully, she can find some peace after this ruling.