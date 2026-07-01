Chris Brown Ordered To Pay $13 Million To Dog Attack Victim

BY Alexander Cole
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NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Chris Brown has been found liable in a civil lawsuit involving his former housekeeper, who was attacked by one of his dogs.

Chris Brown has been in court over the past couple of weeks due to the civil lawsuit brought against him by a former housekeeper, Maria Avila. The housekeeper says one of Brown's dogs attacked her and left her with significant physical and emotional injuries.

Additionally, she accused Brown of failing to call 911 when she needed assistance. Throughout the trial, it was later revealed that Brown walked away from the situation because he was scared of the 911 call leaking. Someone on the singer's team had to make the call for emergency services. As you can imagine, this revelation did not bode well for him as the jury made its decision.

According to TMZ, Brown was found liable for the housekeeper's injuries. She was seeking $90 million in damages. The jury ultimately awarded her upwards of $13 million.

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Chris Brown Loses Case
NBA: All Star Game
Feb 26, 2012; Orlando, FL, USA; Recording artist Chris Brown and Pit Bull perform at halftime at the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A couple of weeks ago, the civil suit was declared a mistrial after one of the jury members Googled information about the case. This is a big no-no when it comes to jury etiquette. However, the court did not waste time in finding a brand-new jury.

The case resumed later that week, and on Tuesday evening, a decision was made by the jury. It's a decision that suggests Brown acted in a negligent and inhumane manner towards Avila.

Avila broke down in tears on the stand, which showcases the emotional toll this whole experience took on her. Hopefully, she can find some peace after this ruling.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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