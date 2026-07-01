Chris Brown Ordered To Pay $13 Million To Dog Attack Victim

Chris Brown has been found liable in a civil lawsuit involving his former housekeeper, who was attacked by one of his dogs.

Additionally, she accused Brown of failing to call 911 when she needed assistance. Throughout the trial, it was later revealed that Brown walked away from the situation because he was scared of the 911 call leaking. Someone on the singer's team had to make the call for emergency services. As you can imagine, this revelation did not bode well for him as the jury made its decision.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!