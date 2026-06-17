Chris Brown's Civil Dog-Mauling Case Declared A Mistrial, But It's Not Over Yet

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: All Star Game
February 26, 2012; Orlando FL, USA; Recording artist Chris Brown performs during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
A juror's poor decisions led to a mistrial in the Chris Brown dog-mauling case, although the case is far from over.

Chris Brown is in court this week as Maria Avila's civil lawsuit against him marches on. The lawsuit stems from a 2020 incident in which one of Brown's dogs attacked her. Brown has taken partial responsibility for the incident, although he refutes some of Avila's allegations.

Avila, who says she has suffered disfigurement, nerve damage, and emotional distress as a result of the attack, claims Brown did not do enough to help her. She alleges he stood over her body and meandered around before help came. The singer, on the other hand, remains steadfast in his claims that he helped secure the dogs away from the scene, while also calling for the proper aid.

According to Rolling Stone, this trial is not to determine whether Brown was at fault. Instead, it is to determine how responsible he was and how much he should pay in terms of damages.

However, the trial is already off to a rocky start. On Tuesday, a mistrial was declared by Judge Huey P. Cotton. A woman on the jury was looking up facts of the case before the trial, which is very much against the rules.

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Chris Brown Trial Update

However, that is not the end of the trial. Instead, Chris Brown will be back on Thursday as a new jury is determined. A jury pool was waiting in case this happened, so all this does is delay the results of the trial by a few days.

Regardless, this is the unfortunate risk when you have a trial involving someone famous like Chris Brown. Only time will tell if the trial suffers from any other setbacks.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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