Chris Brown's Civil Dog-Mauling Case Declared A Mistrial, But It's Not Over Yet

Chris Brown is in court this week as Maria Avila's civil lawsuit against him marches on. The lawsuit stems from a 2020 incident in which one of Brown's dogs attacked her. Brown has taken partial responsibility for the incident, although he refutes some of Avila's allegations.

Avila, who says she has suffered disfigurement, nerve damage, and emotional distress as a result of the attack, claims Brown did not do enough to help her. She alleges he stood over her body and meandered around before help came. The singer, on the other hand, remains steadfast in his claims that he helped secure the dogs away from the scene, while also calling for the proper aid.

According to Rolling Stone, this trial is not to determine whether Brown was at fault. Instead, it is to determine how responsible he was and how much he should pay in terms of damages.

However, the trial is already off to a rocky start. On Tuesday, a mistrial was declared by Judge Huey P. Cotton. A woman on the jury was looking up facts of the case before the trial, which is very much against the rules.

However, that is not the end of the trial. Instead, Chris Brown will be back on Thursday as a new jury is determined. A jury pool was waiting in case this happened, so all this does is delay the results of the trial by a few days.