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dog mauling
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Chris Brown's Civil Dog-Mauling Case Declared A Mistrial, But It's Not Over Yet
A juror's poor decisions led to a mistrial in the Chris Brown dog-mauling case, although the case is far from over.
By
Alexander Cole
June 17, 2026