A former housekeeper is suing Chris Brown after she claims his dog mauled her while she was taking out the trash at his L.A. home.

This latest ruling about not including mentions of Brown's previous assault on Rihanna comes after legal teams on both sides have been discussing what evidence should be allowed during the jury trial. Avila reportedly wanted Brown's past included. However, Brown's team argued that speaking about the domestic violence incident could sway the jury. Further, they added that it had nothing to do with the attack, so there was no need to bring it up in court.

It's an incident that changed the trajectory of his career, but Chris Brown 's 2009 assault on Rihanna won't be mentioned in a lawsuit he's currently battling. Brown has faced multiple lawsuits throughout his time in the industry, including a high-profile case involving a former housekeeper who alleged she suffered serious injuries after being attacked by one of the singer's dogs . The lawsuit stemmed from a 2020 incident at Brown's L.A. home property, where the woman claimed a large Caucasian Ovcharka repeatedly bit her while she was working, causing severe injuries to her face, arms, and body.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.