It's an incident that changed the trajectory of his career, but Chris Brown's 2009 assault on Rihanna won't be mentioned in a lawsuit he's currently battling. Brown has faced multiple lawsuits throughout his time in the industry, including a high-profile case involving a former housekeeper who alleged she suffered serious injuries after being attacked by one of the singer's dogs. The lawsuit stemmed from a 2020 incident at Brown's L.A. home property, where the woman claimed a large Caucasian Ovcharka repeatedly bit her while she was working, causing severe injuries to her face, arms, and body.
She alleged the attack left her permanently disfigured and seeking extensive medical treatment. Brown denied wrongdoing, but the case drew attention due to the severity of the alleged injuries and questions about how the dog was handled after the incident. We previously reported that Brown and his legal team sought to exclude the prior Rihanna case, and, according to TMZ, they scored a victory.
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Details Of The Lawsuit
Maria Avila, a woman who worked as a housekeeper for Brown, sued him after she claimed that in 2020, his dog Hades mauled her. She reportedly stated she was taking out the trash at Brown's Tarzana home when she was attacked by the animal. However, the singer suggested that Avila provoked the dog, denying responsibility for the incident.
This latest ruling about not including mentions of Brown's previous assault on Rihanna comes after legal teams on both sides have been discussing what evidence should be allowed during the jury trial. Avila reportedly wanted Brown's past included. However, Brown's team argued that speaking about the domestic violence incident could sway the jury. Further, they added that it had nothing to do with the attack, so there was no need to bring it up in court.