Chris Brown Dog Attack Victim Looks To Interspect Earnings From Usher Tour

Chris Brown is currently on tour with Usher, although Maria Avila, the victim of a dog attack at his home, is now seeking the $13 million he owes.

Recently, Chris Brown was in Nashville, where his tour co-star, Usher, was at the center of a controversy after kicking a woman off stage. Gabrielle Cheyenne did not appear enthusiastic about sharing the stage with Usher. She later said she wanted to be on stage with Chris Brown.

According to TMZ, Brown has "made no effort to satisfy any portion of the judgment." As a result, Avila is looking to gain access to the singer's financial records. She believes Brown should be ordered to go to court in order for these documents to be accessed.

Earlier this month, Chris Brown was ordered to pay $13 million to his former housekeeper , Maria Avila. For those who don't remember, Avila was attacked by one of Brown's dogs at his home. She subsequently suffered physical and emotional wounds. This led to a trial in which the jury ruled in her favor.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!