Chris Brown Dog Attack Victim Looks To Interspect Earnings From Usher Tour

Earlier this month, Chris Brown was ordered to pay $13 million to his former housekeeper, Maria Avila. For those who don't remember, Avila was attacked by one of Brown's dogs at his home. She subsequently suffered physical and emotional wounds. This led to a trial in which the jury ruled in her favor.
According to TMZ, Brown has "made no effort to satisfy any portion of the judgment." As a result, Avila is looking to gain access to the singer's financial records. She believes Brown should be ordered to go to court in order for these documents to be accessed.
In fact, it is being reported that Avila wants every single dime Brown has made from The R&B Tour with Usher. Throughout her court filing, she mentions the tour and how Brown is making a pretty penny without coming up with a payment plan.
Maria Avila Wants Access To Chris Brown's Finances
If the tour money isn't enough to cover the $13 million settlement, she also wants Brown's residuals and project money until the sum is officially paid off. So far, Brown has not responded to Avila's request.
Recently, Chris Brown was in Nashville, where his tour co-star, Usher, was at the center of a controversy after kicking a woman off stage. Gabrielle Cheyenne did not appear enthusiastic about sharing the stage with Usher. She later said she wanted to be on stage with Chris Brown.
Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on this ongoing legal situation.
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