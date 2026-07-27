Gabrielle Cheyenne Says She Wanted Chris Brown Following Usher Debacle

Gabrielle Cheyenne was invited on stage a couple of nights ago as Usher and Chris Brown performed at The R&B Tour in Nashville, Tennessee. Cheyenne was serenaded by Usher, although in now-viral videos posted to social media, it was clear that she was not feeling the performance.

In the midst of this, Usher decided to have Cheyenne removed from the stage. This led to an uproar on social media, with many criticizing Cheyenne for her on-stage etiquette.

On Facebook, the woman responded to the noise, stating that she was hand-picked to go on stage. Furthermore, she originally had floor seats, although a staff member asked if she wanted to be upgraded to VIP. She attributed this to "pretty privileges."

Eventually, Gabrielle Cheyenne was interviewed, and it was here that she made the revelation about why she wasn't feeling Usher's performance. As it turns out, she was hoping she would be on stage for Chris Brown. Had it been Brown serenading her, it would have been a much different story.

Gabrielle Cheyenne Responds After Usher Show

"Yes I went on stage and no they don't tell you who, what, when, where," Cheyenne said. "Baby I wasn't going up there for Usher. I was going up for CHRIS and CHRIS ONLY! Anywaysss anybody who wasn't sitting VIP or has a face card that doesn't qualify should hush."

Overall, fans on LiveBitez aren't buying her explanation. "She knew who was on stage before she walked up there," one person wrote. "Let’s go head & wrap this up," said another.