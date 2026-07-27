Gabrielle Cheyenne Says She Wanted Chris Brown Following Usher Debacle

BY Alexander Cole
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February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; American singer Usher during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Gabrielle Cheyenne didn't appear enthused during Usher's performance on Saturday night, which led to blowback on social media.

Gabrielle Cheyenne was invited on stage a couple of nights ago as Usher and Chris Brown performed at The R&B Tour in Nashville, Tennessee. Cheyenne was serenaded by Usher, although in now-viral videos posted to social media, it was clear that she was not feeling the performance.

In the midst of this, Usher decided to have Cheyenne removed from the stage. This led to an uproar on social media, with many criticizing Cheyenne for her on-stage etiquette.

On Facebook, the woman responded to the noise, stating that she was hand-picked to go on stage. Furthermore, she originally had floor seats, although a staff member asked if she wanted to be upgraded to VIP. She attributed this to "pretty privileges."

Eventually, Gabrielle Cheyenne was interviewed, and it was here that she made the revelation about why she wasn't feeling Usher's performance. As it turns out, she was hoping she would be on stage for Chris Brown. Had it been Brown serenading her, it would have been a much different story.

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Gabrielle Cheyenne Responds After Usher Show

"Yes I went on stage and no they don't tell you who, what, when, where," Cheyenne said. "Baby I wasn't going up there for Usher. I was going up for CHRIS and CHRIS ONLY! Anywaysss anybody who wasn't sitting VIP or has a face card that doesn't qualify should hush."

Overall, fans on LiveBitez aren't buying her explanation. "She knew who was on stage before she walked up there," one person wrote. "Let’s go head & wrap this up," said another.

There was some obvious miscommunication here, which certainly could have been avoided. That said, there are certainly some Usher fans who wish Cheyenne's opportunity could have gone to them instead.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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