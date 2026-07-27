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Gabrielle Cheyenne
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Gabrielle Cheyenne Says She Wanted Chris Brown Following Usher Debacle
Gabrielle Cheyenne didn't appear enthused during Usher's performance on Saturday night, which led to blowback on social media.
By
Alexander Cole
July 27, 2026