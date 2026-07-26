Usher Seems To Kick Female Fan Off Stage After Awkward Serenade

Some fans have been fighting during the stellar joint tour from Usher and Chris Brown, but this "Raymond & Brown (R&B)" trek has also seen the fans be a bit more standoff-ish with the artists themselves. Last night (Saturday, July 25), the Atlanta-based singer expressed surprise after a female fan wasn't feeling his serenade during "Can U Handle It?" In fact, he seemingly kicked her off the stage.

In a clip shared by Kollege Kidd on Twitter, you can see the woman sitting on a bed onstage as the singer kneels in front of her, sings for a bit, and then leans forward to lay her out on the bed. Many folks on social media called the woman's demeanor stiff, disinterested, or awkward, something the performer himself took note of.

"I don't think she wants to be on the stage, huh?" he said after reading the room and turning to the crowd, later motioning behind him for her to leave the stage as he walked away from the bed.

Many fans have questions about this. Did something get mixed up when they called fans to the stage? Was the woman hoping for Breezy instead? Is this just a wild misunderstanding?

In any case, the moment quickly went viral as folks debated what they would do in that situation. Perhaps the artists will joke about this further down the line or make a cheeky reference to it in future concerts.

Usher Gets Curved

However, when it comes to other live settings, Usher has had much more smooth moments. He was one of many special guests who popped out for Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium run earlier this month. The two performed "Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)" and "Throwback."