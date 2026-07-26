Usher Seems To Kick Female Fan Off Stage After Awkward Serenade

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Usher Kick Female Fan Off Stage Awkward Serenade
Usher performs during his Past Present Future tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Junfu Han / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Usher and Chris Brown's tour has seen a lot of fans go onstage to have an intimate moment with the singers, but nothing like this.

Some fans have been fighting during the stellar joint tour from Usher and Chris Brown, but this "Raymond & Brown (R&B)" trek has also seen the fans be a bit more standoff-ish with the artists themselves. Last night (Saturday, July 25), the Atlanta-based singer expressed surprise after a female fan wasn't feeling his serenade during "Can U Handle It?" In fact, he seemingly kicked her off the stage.

In a clip shared by Kollege Kidd on Twitter, you can see the woman sitting on a bed onstage as the singer kneels in front of her, sings for a bit, and then leans forward to lay her out on the bed. Many folks on social media called the woman's demeanor stiff, disinterested, or awkward, something the performer himself took note of.

"I don't think she wants to be on the stage, huh?" he said after reading the room and turning to the crowd, later motioning behind him for her to leave the stage as he walked away from the bed.

Many fans have questions about this. Did something get mixed up when they called fans to the stage? Was the woman hoping for Breezy instead? Is this just a wild misunderstanding?

In any case, the moment quickly went viral as folks debated what they would do in that situation. Perhaps the artists will joke about this further down the line or make a cheeky reference to it in future concerts.

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Usher Gets Curved

However, when it comes to other live settings, Usher has had much more smooth moments. He was one of many special guests who popped out for Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium run earlier this month. The two performed "Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)" and "Throwback."

With new Usher music dropping recently as well, this has been a very busy year for the singer. He will probably have a lot more viral moments alongside Chris Brown when it comes to their fan interactions and serenades on this "R&B" tour. But this interaction with a woman in Nashville shows these viral and sometimes scandalous moments don't always pan out as naturally as fans expect.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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