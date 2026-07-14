Fight Breaks Out During Usher & Chris Brown's Performance Of "New Flame"

Usher and Chris Brown's "The R&B Tour" is currently making its way across the United States. This is one of the biggest tours of the entire year, which is saying something when you consider how J. Cole and A$AP Rocky have also gone on the road in 2026.
These two are legends of the pop and R&B world, and the fans have been packing out arenas so far. Chris Brown has gone viral on multiple occasions throughout the tour, especially as he invites women on stage to dance with him. There have been some steamy scenes on stage, and this has subsequently led to debates about whether or not Brown should be doing this kind of thing in the first place.
On Tuesday, "The R&B Tour" went viral for a completely different reason. According to Live Bitez, while Brown and Usher were performing "New Flame" together, a fight broke out in the crowd.
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Usher & Chris Brown Tour Continues
In the clip above, you can see bodies being piled on top of each other. Security was jumping over seats to intervene and break up the fight. There is no footage of the aftermath, although we imagine all of the parties involved were sent home. Typically, you're not allowed to stick around after getting into a fight at these kinds of events.
It is unclear what sparked the fight, and whether there will be any consequences in the immediate future. Ultimately, it is always unfortunate to see these kinds of things happen. We hope everyone remains safe for the rest of the tour.
Let us know what you think of "The R&B Tour," in the comments below.