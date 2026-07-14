Fight Breaks Out During Usher & Chris Brown's Performance Of "New Flame"

BY Alexander Cole
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Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Celebrate Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" Hosted By Usher
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Usher and Chris Brown attend Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace celebrating Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" with a star-studded party hosted by Usher and held in partnership with Meta and ORBIT Gum. Guests enjoyed plant-based bites from Tattooed Chef and toasts of PATRÓN EL ALTO at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Interscope)
Usher and Chris Brown are performing on "The R&B Tour" right now, and on Tuesday, a viral video emerged from the concert.

Usher and Chris Brown's "The R&B Tour" is currently making its way across the United States. This is one of the biggest tours of the entire year, which is saying something when you consider how J. Cole and A$AP Rocky have also gone on the road in 2026.

These two are legends of the pop and R&B world, and the fans have been packing out arenas so far. Chris Brown has gone viral on multiple occasions throughout the tour, especially as he invites women on stage to dance with him. There have been some steamy scenes on stage, and this has subsequently led to debates about whether or not Brown should be doing this kind of thing in the first place.

On Tuesday, "The R&B Tour" went viral for a completely different reason. According to Live Bitez, while Brown and Usher were performing "New Flame" together, a fight broke out in the crowd.

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Usher & Chris Brown Tour Continues

In the clip above, you can see bodies being piled on top of each other. Security was jumping over seats to intervene and break up the fight. There is no footage of the aftermath, although we imagine all of the parties involved were sent home. Typically, you're not allowed to stick around after getting into a fight at these kinds of events.

It is unclear what sparked the fight, and whether there will be any consequences in the immediate future. Ultimately, it is always unfortunate to see these kinds of things happen. We hope everyone remains safe for the rest of the tour.

Let us know what you think of "The R&B Tour," in the comments below.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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