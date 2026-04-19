Cardi B Yells At Arena Staff In Atlanta While Live On Instagram

Cardi B closed out her "Little Miss Drama" tour with two nights at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, the first of which (Friday, April 17) ran smoothly. Special guests included T.I., Jeezy, and Mariah The Scientist. But the second night (Saturday, April 18) was more complicated, as she almost canceled the concert hours before it was set to begin over venue staff allegedly being disrespectful to her and her team.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Cardi went on IG Live yesterday and called out the staff while asking to speak with their management. "You and your f***ing employees are being disrespectful, I'm not going to perform today... Let me tell you why," she expressed. "We got in here, your employees are being f***ing rude for no reason, being rude for no reason. Pointing fingers for no reason, touching people for no reason. I feel a certain type of way, because you're being disrespectful. I did 35 shows, and I never had a problem, and we've been kind to everybody. So no, now I'm leaving."

Livebitez also caught the Bronx superstar's Twitter Spaces remarks about this situation on Instagram, as well as her subsequent tweet. "I'ma make it very f***ing clear: Until these motherf***ers apologize to me, I'm not doing s**t," Cardi said. "I believe that first impressions [are] very important. Sometimes, I be wanting to violate and disrespect people so much. But I don't, because I know that if I do..."

"When you hold power and authority, use it with kindness and respect," she tweeted later, indicating everything cleared up. "Never abuse it... because not everyone will endure your arrogance in silence. Treat others exactly like you demand to be treated. Atlanta... I'll see you soon."

Did Cardi B Perform?

All in all, despite the ruckus, Cardi is very thankful for the tour, her team, her fans, and her experience. The Jasmine Brand uploaded her emotional final moments and thank-you's on stage, as a personal video she uploaded to express her gratitude. If the alleged backstage disrespect wasn't cleared up, maybe fans wouldn't have gotten this special close-out show in quite the same capacity.