Cardi B Yells At Arena Staff In Atlanta While Live On Instagram

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Nearly Cancels Final Tour Show Atlanta Backstage Disrespect
Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Cardi B (center) talks to rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (left) during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Cardi B nearly canceled the final stop of her "Little Miss Drama" tour in Atlanta over venue staff's alleged disrespect to her team.

Cardi B closed out her "Little Miss Drama" tour with two nights at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, the first of which (Friday, April 17) ran smoothly. Special guests included T.I., Jeezy, and Mariah The Scientist. But the second night (Saturday, April 18) was more complicated, as she almost canceled the concert hours before it was set to begin over venue staff allegedly being disrespectful to her and her team.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Cardi went on IG Live yesterday and called out the staff while asking to speak with their management. "You and your f***ing employees are being disrespectful, I'm not going to perform today... Let me tell you why," she expressed. "We got in here, your employees are being f***ing rude for no reason, being rude for no reason. Pointing fingers for no reason, touching people for no reason. I feel a certain type of way, because you're being disrespectful. I did 35 shows, and I never had a problem, and we've been kind to everybody. So no, now I'm leaving."

Livebitez also caught the Bronx superstar's Twitter Spaces remarks about this situation on Instagram, as well as her subsequent tweet. "I'ma make it very f***ing clear: Until these motherf***ers apologize to me, I'm not doing s**t," Cardi said. "I believe that first impressions [are] very important. Sometimes, I be wanting to violate and disrespect people so much. But I don't, because I know that if I do..."

"When you hold power and authority, use it with kindness and respect," she tweeted later, indicating everything cleared up. "Never abuse it... because not everyone will endure your arrogance in silence. Treat others exactly like you demand to be treated. Atlanta... I'll see you soon."

Read More: Nia Long's '90s Movie & TV Roles That Made Her A Generation's Crush

Did Cardi B Perform?

Fortunately, Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" tour ended swimmingly last night despite this backstage clash. She even brought out Missy Elliott, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram.

All in all, despite the ruckus, Cardi is very thankful for the tour, her team, her fans, and her experience. The Jasmine Brand uploaded her emotional final moments and thank-you's on stage, as a personal video she uploaded to express her gratitude. If the alleged backstage disrespect wasn't cleared up, maybe fans wouldn't have gotten this special close-out show in quite the same capacity.

Cardi B has more issues to handle, as well as a whole lot of gossip around her romantic life. Hopefully any future disagreements and clashes also find resolution on her journey.

Read More: Usher & Chris Brown Songs We Need To Hear On Their R&B Tour

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2025 ASCAP Rhythm &amp; Soul Awards Music Cardi B Reveals The Ridiculous Amount Of Money She Made In One Night Of Stripping
Cardi B Claps Back Twitter Trolls Isnt Selling Out Shows Music Cardi B Claps Back At Twitter Trolls Claiming She Isn't Selling Out Her Shows
Cardi B Newborn Umbilical Cord Gold Chrome Heart Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Turns Newborn's Umbilical Cord Into Gold Chrome Heart
NFL: AFC Championship Game-New England Patriots at Denver Broncos Music Cardi B Appears To Clap Back At BIA While Addressing Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumor
Comments 0