Cardi B Vows To Never Perform In Atlanta Arena Again After Staff Fight

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Cardi B Never Perform Atlanta Arena Again Staff Fight
Dec 10, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, United States; Cardi B performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park. © Joseph Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Cardi B nearly axed her final "Little Miss Drama" tour stop in Atlanta last night due to State Farm Arena staff allegedly disrespecting her.

Cardi B had a historic and incredible run on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, selling out every show and giving fans a lot of amazing moments in the process. But things took a turn for her final tour stop in Atlanta last night (Saturday, April 18). Cardi nearly canceled the show after the State Farm Arena's staff allegedly disrespected her and her team, causing a heated argument backstage.

Eventually, things smoothed out and she made her way onstage, even bringing out the one and only Missy Elliott to perform. But the Bronx superstar still wasn't very happy. While performing onstage at the Atlanta arena, she made it clear she has no plans to return there to perform.

"I'm pissed off right now, I ain't gon' lie," Cardi expressed. "This arena been playing a lot of f***ing games with me. This will be the last time I'm ever in this b***h. Next time, b***h, I'm having my concert in the parking lot, b***h. I'm tired of y'all playing with me. This y'all f***ing second time. I still f**k with the Atlanta Hawks, though."

If she sticks with this promise for future concerts and tours, she will have to move to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta to perform in the city while avoiding the State Farm Arena. Or, alternatively, there are other options like the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Truist Park in Cumberland, or the Gateway Center Arena in College Park.

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Cardi B Nearly Cancels Show

The "Enough (Miami)" femcee went live on Instagram hours before her show last night, and showed herself yelling at staff. "You and your f***ing employees are being disrespectful, I'm not going to perform today... Let me tell you why," she remarked. "We got in here, your employees are being f***ing rude for no reason, being rude for no reason. Pointing fingers for no reason, touching people for no reason. I feel a certain type of way, because you're being disrespectful. I did 35 shows, and I never had a problem, and we've been kind to everybody. So no, now I'm leaving."

Later, Cardi tweeted to reassure fans that she would perform, but the shade persisted. While this development was a speed bump for Cardi B's successful tour, it didn't derail it... But it might hold future consequences.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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