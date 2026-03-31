Cardi B Secures Major Win In Legal Battle Over “Enough (Miami)”

Cardi B has fought no shortage of legal battles over the years. Fortunately, she's now crossed one off her list. Back in 2024, Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar hit the femcee with a lawsuit over her single, "Enough (Miami)." The two artists, AKA Kemikal956, alleged that she stole elements of their song "Greasy Frybread."

Their song was previously used to promote the FX series Reservation Dogs, and was released three years before Cardi's. They pushed for Cardi's track not to be featured on her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

"Should Cardi B and her associates be permitted to release the album including the single ‘Enough (Miami),’ the damages to plaintiffs will not only be irreparable, but almost impossible to calculate," their attorney, Robert Flores, argued. "Enjoining the release of one song from an album with 23 song slots is less damage than allowing it to be released."

AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that a federal judge in Texas has dismissed the lawsuit, claiming that it was filed in the wrong place. The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that Fraustro and Aguilar have the option to refile in the future.

Cardi B Legal Issues

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Cardi B arrives for the half time show at the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Cary Edmondson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the only legal win Cardi has under her belt, either. Back in 2022, she also won a major defamation lawsuit against Tasha K. The gossip blogger was later ordered to pay a $3.9 million judgment.

Tasha K ended up starting a GoFundMe earlier this month in hopes of paying it off once and for all.