Cardi B Secures Major Win In Legal Battle Over “Enough (Miami)”

BY Caroline Fisher
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Cardi B Win "Enough (Miami)"
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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In 2024, Cardi B was sued by Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar, who accused her of copyright infringement.

Cardi B has fought no shortage of legal battles over the years. Fortunately, she's now crossed one off her list. Back in 2024, Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar hit the femcee with a lawsuit over her single, "Enough (Miami)." The two artists, AKA Kemikal956, alleged that she stole elements of their song "Greasy Frybread."

Their song was previously used to promote the FX series Reservation Dogs, and was released three years before Cardi's. They pushed for Cardi's track not to be featured on her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

"Should Cardi B and her associates be permitted to release the album including the single ‘Enough (Miami),’ the damages to plaintiffs will not only be irreparable, but almost impossible to calculate," their attorney, Robert Flores, argued. "Enjoining the release of one song from an album with 23 song slots is less damage than allowing it to be released."

AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that a federal judge in Texas has dismissed the lawsuit, claiming that it was filed in the wrong place. The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that Fraustro and Aguilar have the option to refile in the future.

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Cardi B Legal Issues
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Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Cardi B arrives for the half time show at the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Cary Edmondson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the only legal win Cardi has under her belt, either. Back in 2022, she also won a major defamation lawsuit against Tasha K. The gossip blogger was later ordered to pay a $3.9 million judgment.

Tasha K ended up starting a GoFundMe earlier this month in hopes of paying it off once and for all.

"For years many of you have asked me to start a fundraiser to help me pay off the judgment against me. I always refused because I believed it was my responsibility to handle it on my own," the description reads. "But after many conversations with you all, I’m finally listening."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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