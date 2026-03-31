Cardi B Secures Major Win In Legal Battle Over “Enough (Miami)”

Cardi B has fought no shortage of legal battles over the years. Fortunately, she's now crossed one off her list. Back in 2024, Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar hit the femcee with a lawsuit over her single, "Enough (Miami)." The two artists, AKA Kemikal956, alleged that she stole elements of their song "Greasy Frybread."
Their song was previously used to promote the FX series Reservation Dogs, and was released three years before Cardi's. They pushed for Cardi's track not to be featured on her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?
"Should Cardi B and her associates be permitted to release the album including the single ‘Enough (Miami),’ the damages to plaintiffs will not only be irreparable, but almost impossible to calculate," their attorney, Robert Flores, argued. "Enjoining the release of one song from an album with 23 song slots is less damage than allowing it to be released."
AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that a federal judge in Texas has dismissed the lawsuit, claiming that it was filed in the wrong place. The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that Fraustro and Aguilar have the option to refile in the future.
Cardi B Legal Issues
This isn't the only legal win Cardi has under her belt, either. Back in 2022, she also won a major defamation lawsuit against Tasha K. The gossip blogger was later ordered to pay a $3.9 million judgment.
Tasha K ended up starting a GoFundMe earlier this month in hopes of paying it off once and for all.
"For years many of you have asked me to start a fundraiser to help me pay off the judgment against me. I always refused because I believed it was my responsibility to handle it on my own," the description reads. "But after many conversations with you all, I’m finally listening."