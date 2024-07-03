Cardi B Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over “Enough (Miami)”

Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar accuse Cardi B of using portions of their song "Greasy Frybread" without permission.

It's been a busy few months for Cardi B, and unfortunately, she also now has a lawsuit to deal with. The hitmaker is currently gearing up to unleash her highly anticipated new album, and while a release date hasn't been officially announced, she's been doing plenty of teasing. To get fans ready for what's to come, she's also dropped a couple of singles this year, including "Enough (Miami)." The track left fans impressed, and eager to hear what else she has up her sleeve.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, however, she's being accused of using other artists' work on the song without permission. Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar, who also go by Sten Joddi and Kemika 1956, are suing her for allegedly stealing part of their own song "Greasy Frybread."

Joshua Fraustro And Miguel Aguilar Accuse Cardi B Of Using Portions Of Their Song Without Permission

Their song was previously used to promote the FX series Reservation Dogs, and was released three years before Cardi's track. Aside from her, producers OG Parker and DJ SwanQo, Atlantic Records, and Warner Music Group are named as defendants. It's unclear whether or not the lawsuit will impact her upcoming release in any way. She has already been hard at work lately teasing yet another new track, however. She appears to be going in an R&B direction with the song, which has no official name.