Cardi B Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over “Enough (Miami)”

BYCaroline Fisher456 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fendi Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show Front Row
Cardi B
Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar accuse Cardi B of using portions of their song "Greasy Frybread" without permission.

It's been a busy few months for Cardi B, and unfortunately, she also now has a lawsuit to deal with. The hitmaker is currently gearing up to unleash her highly anticipated new album, and while a release date hasn't been officially announced, she's been doing plenty of teasing. To get fans ready for what's to come, she's also dropped a couple of singles this year, including "Enough (Miami)." The track left fans impressed, and eager to hear what else she has up her sleeve.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, however, she's being accused of using other artists' work on the song without permission. Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar, who also go by Sten Joddi and Kemika 1956, are suing her for allegedly stealing part of their own song "Greasy Frybread."

Read More: Cardi B Takes An R&B Approach In New Song Preview: Listen

Joshua Fraustro And Miguel Aguilar Accuse Cardi B Of Using Portions Of Their Song Without Permission

Their song was previously used to promote the FX series Reservation Dogs, and was released three years before Cardi's track. Aside from her, producers OG Parker and DJ SwanQo, Atlantic Records, and Warner Music Group are named as defendants. It's unclear whether or not the lawsuit will impact her upcoming release in any way. She has already been hard at work lately teasing yet another new track, however. She appears to be going in an R&B direction with the song, which has no official name.

Fans were also quick to dissect her recent BET Experience performance, searching for potential clues about the album. She took the stage in a sparkly jersey featuring the number eleven, for instance. Some speculated this could be a hint at the release date, title, or something else. This is unconfirmed, particularly considering the femcee's newfound legal issues. What do you think of Cardi B getting hit with a lawsuit for alleged copyright infringement over her track "Enough (Miami)"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cardi B Clarifies She'll "Never Turn Republican" Despite Not Supporting Joe Biden

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Street SightingsMusicCardi B Says She's "Not A Feminist Anymore," Shares Controversial Take On Relationships7.4K
cardi b enoughMusicCardi B Continues To Regain Her Trademark Confidence On "Enough (Miami)"4.5K
Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 Runway - ShowMusicCardi B Takes An R&B Approach In New Song Preview: Listen918
The Hollywood Reporter and Instagram Power Stylists Dinner - InsideMusicCardi B Fans Suspect Nearly Nude Instagram Photo Is Her New Album Cover8.1K