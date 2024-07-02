Cardi B Takes An R&B Approach In New Song Preview: Listen

Cardi B still seems nowhere close to dropping her sophomore album.

Cardi B is back to teasing her fans with some new music on social media as they eagerly await her sophomore LP. The Bronx, New Yorker has been taking her sweet time since the release of her GRAMMY-winning debut full of hits, Invasion of Privacy, back in 2018. However, even with it being over six years in between projects, she still has incredible pull. Cardi B's last few solo singles such as "Enough (Miami)", "Like What (Freestyle)", "Bongos", and "Hot S***" all have over 24 million streams each. Additionally, he influence is still there, as she recently won the Hollywood Unlocked Inspiration Award. Overall, the details on the hitmaker's next album are extremely muddy.

All we can really assume right now is that those songs we mentioned are potential tracks for the project. We have no word on an artwork, features, a title, and most importantly, a release date. For now, fans of Cardi B are going to have to continue to sit around and wait patiently, although that is already highly unlikely. In fact, viewers of the 2024 BET Awards were hopelessly searching for any sort of clues about the tape. Cardi wore a bedazzled jersey with the number "11" on it and some were speculating that it could mean that CB2 is dropping in November on the 11th day of a random month.

Read More: Usher Finally Speaks On Controversial BET Awards Tribute

Cardi B Sports A New Sound In Latest Snippet

Now with the 31-year-old superstar previewing some new music, the Bardigang will only continue to get more restless. Cardi B's musical style is typically very aggressive and fiery, as she does not have too many slow and sensual cuts in her discography. However, she looking to experiment as evidenced by this clip from her Instagram Story. She asks her followers, "Yall like this vibe for CB2?". The "Bodak Yellow" femcee lip syncs the lyrics to her full-on R&B snippet that sees her sing instead of rap. Her voice is heavily auto tuned, and some were criticizing how it does not even sound like her. Cardi B has not announced that this track is coming, at least for now.