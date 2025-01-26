Cardi B Drops Cryptic "Last Laugh" Comment That Has Fans Guessing What She Is Even Talking About

Cardi B had fans curious after she shared a new comment over the weekend that alluded to plans of having the "last laugh." Addressing her fans, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker wrote, "The way me and Bardigang gonna have the last laugh muahahaha... I can't stand ya'll but I gotta put on for yall like I put on for my kids cause yall been holding me down for to long." Fans across social media shared their thoughts on what the rap star was referring to.

"Lol seems pretty straightforward to me," wrote an Instagram user. "Everyone thats been doubting her gone eat their words, and she needs to be nicer to her fans." Not as confident as others, another fan commented, "Belcalis … we’ll believe it when we see it. More action, less talk." Cardi B's latest comment follows a photo of her and hitmaking songwriter Pardi Fontaine in the studio. The two previous collaborated on Cardi's debut album, Invasion of Privacy. They released their hit song "Backin It Up" in 2018.

Cardi B’s fans have reached saint-like levels waiting for her second album. Since the release of her groundbreaking debut, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, the rapper's loyal supporters have clung to hope for its long-awaited follow-up. Yet, with each passing year, their anticipation feels less like excitement and more like an endurance test.