Cardi B Trash Talks Fans After They Criticize Old Song Snippet

Still waiting on that second album.

Cardi B and Lauryn Hill both hit pay dirt with their debut albums. Different as their styles may be, both earned critical acclaim and Grammy wins for their fusions of pop and rap. Cardi even sampled Hill on the smash single "Be Careful." Lauryn Hill, of course, never blessed fans with an official second album. Cardi B, oddly enough, is following the same trajectory. It's been six years since Invasion of Privacy made Cardi a household name, and fans are still waiting on new music. It doesn't seem to be going well.

A song snippet from 2019 made the rounds online Tuesday. The general response to the song was, uh, not positive. Fans piled on Cardi's flow and the beat, claiming it was beneath the standard that she set on her 2018 debut. Cardi B did not respond positively to the criticism. She called detractors "dumb, stupid and overly opinionated" during an Instagram Live session. The rapper was clear about the snippet being from 2019. "Sometimes I listened to scrapped songs, or old songs [because] there might be two or three lines and I can use it on a new song," she explained.

Read More: Cardi B Reveals She Went On A Massive Shopping Spree After Divorce From Offset

Cardi B Called Her Haters "Dumb" And "Slow"

Cardi B's frustration spilled over onto Twitter. She claimed that the "overly opinionated" fans were the reason why she hasn't released a second album yet. "This y y'all don't get sh*t," she wrote. This is a far cry from the optimistic Cardi B who took to Instagram Live in November. She claimed that she will bless fans with new music in 2015, and make moves on the business end of things as well. "My album will be out, my secret businesses will be out," she asserted. "I can’t tell y’all what I’m working on," holding her index finger to her mouth, [and] hopefully next year I get me a lil’ boyfriend."

Many industry analysts have chastised Cardi B for repeatedly delaying her album. Joe Budden is one of the most notable examples. The podcast host took to social media shortly after Cardi's aforementioned Instagram Live. "Wonder if I’ll get an apology for saying [blank] wasn’t dropping an album this year lol," he tweeted. He didn't name names, but many fans assumed he was talking about the "Bodak Yellow" star based on the timing.