Cardi B Promises She's "Whipping Everybody’s Ass" In 2025

BYCole Blake213 Views
Syndication: Indianapolis
Cardi B will perform July 30 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. © Shelley Mays/Tennessean.com via Imagn Images
Cardi B says she's hitting reset next year.

Cardi B says she's hitting the "reset button" and "whipping everybody’s ass" in 2025. She made the comments on her expectations for the new year on Instagram Live on Sunday. In doing so, she shared a warning for those who wronged her in 2024.

“I’m letting you know right muthaf*cking now,” Cardi B began. “Every n***a or b*tch that muthaf*cking play with me in 2024, I’m letting you know right now. Y’all better apologize to me today. Today any n***a or any b*tch that played with me y’all better f*cking apologize to me today. Everybody always say this, every New Years, but this time I’m standing on it. I’m standing on that sh*t. Next year as soon as 12:00 A.M. hit, I’m hitting the reset button. You hear me? I’m hitting the f*cking reset button. I’m whipping everybody’s ass with a wet belt.”

Cardi B Endorses Kamala Harris For President

Rapper and songwriter Cardi B takes the stage at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, November 1, 2024, at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. © Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

The latest comments come after Cardi recently delayed her long-awaited sophomore album to 2025. The move went against previous promises she made to drop before the end of the year. “This has been the most weirdest year I have ever experienced," she said on social media, as caught by AllHipHop. “I know next year is going to be my f*cking year. My album will be out, my secret businesses will be out. I can’t tell you what I’m working on. Hopefully next year I get me a little boyfriend; I’m hoe-less right now. I gotta get my sh*t together.”

Cardi B Looks Ahead To 2025

As for the "weird" year Cardi had, she filed for divorce from her long-time husband, Offset, back in July, before giving birth to their third child in September. Check out Cardi's full comments on the future below.

