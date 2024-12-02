Cardi B Claps Back At Claims That She Abandons Her Kids To Go Party

BYGabriel Bras Nevares264 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Cardi B rides off the stage after performing at Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi wants to set the record straight.

Cardi B is balancing a lot of things in her life: a superstar career, motherhood, and the regular human urge to just go out and have fun every once in a while. Moreover, she recently took to Twitter Spaces to address people criticizing her consistent nights out as of late, especially after she already hinted that she would take it easy on the ragers. Obviously, the Bronx femcee has a couple of reasons for wanting to go out on any given night, whether it's her divorce from Offset or their recently born third child. Specifically, she fought back against the idea that she's being an irresponsible mother by going out so often.

"Yesterday was my last day going out to party," Cardi B said on Twitter Spaces on Sunday (December 1) after critical fans saw footage of her going out in New York City over the weekend. She said that she's only heading out on special occasions. "We been partying hard honey, hard. Having a time, a ball. But let’s have this little talk." Fans felt particularly odd about this given previous promises to cut down on the partying.

Read More: Cardi B Seems Unfazed After Offset Appears To Threaten To Expose Her

Cardi B Defends Her Partying Ways

Nevertheless, Cardi B had something to say about comments that she's "always outside" or "finally happy that she’s being a h*e." "I feel like it’s men that usually say that," she posited, calling out the double standard that men are afforded to deal with a relationship through excessive socialization. "I’m not being a h*e because after I leave the club, I take this wet a** p***y to my f***ing bed with no d**k to give it to. [...] After you have a breakup, you have to just live a little bit."

In addition, Cardi B posited that going out can help with feelings of depression after a breakup and mitigate the risk of "dumb decisions" like reaching back out to your former partner. "I was just, like, in a state that I didn’t even notice," she said of feeling "restricted" in her marriage before addressing her status as a "real provider" and not a "fake Instagram model mom." "Even when I feel like I wasn’t depressed, I just wasn’t being myself. And now, I don’t feel like that. I don’t give a f**k. Like, b***h, f**k you, I’m living my life. [...] I balance it all. How do you expect women to heal over a heartbreak? That’s why we say our mothers cry so much."

Read More: Cardi B Angers Fans Yet Again With A Massive Update On Her Upcoming Album

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...