Cardi B Claps Back At Claims That She Abandons Her Kids To Go Party

Cardi wants to set the record straight.

Cardi B is balancing a lot of things in her life: a superstar career, motherhood, and the regular human urge to just go out and have fun every once in a while. Moreover, she recently took to Twitter Spaces to address people criticizing her consistent nights out as of late, especially after she already hinted that she would take it easy on the ragers. Obviously, the Bronx femcee has a couple of reasons for wanting to go out on any given night, whether it's her divorce from Offset or their recently born third child. Specifically, she fought back against the idea that she's being an irresponsible mother by going out so often.

"Yesterday was my last day going out to party," Cardi B said on Twitter Spaces on Sunday (December 1) after critical fans saw footage of her going out in New York City over the weekend. She said that she's only heading out on special occasions. "We been partying hard honey, hard. Having a time, a ball. But let’s have this little talk." Fans felt particularly odd about this given previous promises to cut down on the partying.

Cardi B Defends Her Partying Ways

Nevertheless, Cardi B had something to say about comments that she's "always outside" or "finally happy that she’s being a h*e." "I feel like it’s men that usually say that," she posited, calling out the double standard that men are afforded to deal with a relationship through excessive socialization. "I’m not being a h*e because after I leave the club, I take this wet a** p***y to my f***ing bed with no d**k to give it to. [...] After you have a breakup, you have to just live a little bit."

In addition, Cardi B posited that going out can help with feelings of depression after a breakup and mitigate the risk of "dumb decisions" like reaching back out to your former partner. "I was just, like, in a state that I didn’t even notice," she said of feeling "restricted" in her marriage before addressing her status as a "real provider" and not a "fake Instagram model mom." "Even when I feel like I wasn’t depressed, I just wasn’t being myself. And now, I don’t feel like that. I don’t give a f**k. Like, b***h, f**k you, I’m living my life. [...] I balance it all. How do you expect women to heal over a heartbreak? That’s why we say our mothers cry so much."