Cardi B Drops Receipts For Wild Luxury Purchases To Prove She’s Not “Broke”

Cardi B is fed up.

Cardi B is certainly no stranger to receiving hate online. With that being said, she's also no stranger to firing back. Recently, the "Enough" rapper took to social media to shut down critics accusing her of being "broke." She did so by dropping a series of receipts for some of her latest luxury purchases. Altogether, the three receipts added up to almost $400K. Needless to say, that did the trick.

While it's unclear exactly who was accusing Cardi B of being broke, it's obvious that she was fed up. Instagram users in The Jasmine Brand's comments section have mixed feelings about her approach, however. While some can't blame her for feeling the need to set the record straight, others think she should have just let the accusations roll off her back. After all, she's worth a whopping $80 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, and her success is undeniable.

Cardi B Sets The Record Straight Amid Accusations That She's "Broke"

This isn't the first time Cardi B hopped online to clear a few things up, as she did something similar earlier this week. Some social media users criticized her for partying while she has children at home as a means to get over her recent split from Offset. She defended herself on Twitter Spaces, noting how she has the right to heal however she wants.

"I feel like it’s men that usually say that," she explained at the time. "I’m not being a h*e because after I leave the club, I take this wet a** p***y to my f***ing bed with no d**k to give it to [...] After you have a breakup, you have to just live a little bit [...] I don’t give a f**k. Like, b***h, f**k you, I’m living my life. [...] I balance it all. How do you expect women to heal over a heartbreak? That’s why we say our mothers cry so much."

