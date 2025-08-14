Cardi B is about to drop her new album Am I The Drama? later this fall, and some legal trouble might result in some last-minute changes. That possibility hinges on a copyright infringement lawsuit against her from artists Joshua Fraustro (Sten Joddi) and Miguel Aguilar (Kemikal956) over her 2024 single "Enough (Miami)."

According to Billboard, the plaintiffs seek a court order that would bar the record from appearing on the upcoming LP. They claim the Bronx femcee and her colleagues stole the melody and bassline from their track "Greasy FryBread" from back in 2021.

"Should Cardi B and her associates be permitted to release the album including the single ‘Enough (Miami),’ the damages to plaintiffs will not only be irreparable, but almost impossible to calculate," attorney Robert Flores reportedly wrote. "Enjoining the release of one song from an album with 23 song slots is less damage than allowing it to be released."

Also, this injunction would reportedly take "Enough (Miami)" down from streaming services and prohibit "performing, publishing, distributing or monetizing" the track until the lawsuit wraps up. However, it seems like the inclusion of this single on Am I The Drama? is unclear.

When Is Cardi B's Album Coming Out?

After all, Flores claimed that the new album "promotes the song ‘Enough (Miami)’ as its main track," but no official announcements have confirmed the song's inclusion on the tracklist. Pre-save teases on platforms like Spotify don't include the track, either. We'll see if Cardi's team or Atlantic Records themselves address any of this in court or in the media.

Amid all this drama, Cardi B's new single "Imaginary Players" is about to come out. Tomorrow (Friday, August 15), we will get another preview of how Am I The Drama? will sound when it releases on Friday, September 19.