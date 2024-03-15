Cardi B Turns Heads & Riles Fans Up With Provocative "Enough" Music Video

Through a couple of different sultry outfit changes, suggestive posing, and a whole lot of attitude, Bardi didn't shy away from anything.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Cardi B is back with a new single "Enough (Miami)," continuing her recent hype for her upcoming and long-awaited album. While not everyone's a fan of the song, there are plenty of people discussing the fiery, well-composed, and often provocative nature of its music video. Moreover, there's a lot of scantily-clad outfit changes, suggestive posing, and attitude through both the body language and the lyrics that take things in a pretty lewd direction. It's not a surprising move considering this catalog, but one that still aims to spark conversation regardless and, hopefully for their team, get more and more people excited for this upcoming LP.

Furthermore, the Bronx rapper is also dealing with some fallout thanks to a debate provoked by her comments on relationships. In fact, it doesn't really have much to do with the relationship part, as she simply just said that she believes in a couple splitting all expenses 50/50. Rather, Cardi B remarked that she's "not a feminist anymore," and this is what caused a lot of people to push back and demand a more elaborate explanation. However, in all likelihood, she probably didn't mean this as a direct attack on feminism as a whole, and it might just be a generalized comment for this specific relationship situation.

Read More: Cardi B Proudly Shows Off Gap In Her Teeth After Veneer Falls Victim To Hard Bagel

Cardi B's "Enough (Miami)": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Regardless of all that, the 31-year-old is having quite the busy week, as Flo Milli also recently teased that she, Bardi, and SZA will all join forces on the remix of her hit "Never Lose Me." We're not used to getting so much material in such a short span of time, and if you're part of the Gang, you're probably buzzing with excitement right now. Hopefully this prolific streak is something that can continue throughout 2024. After all, it would certainly be making up for lost time.

Meanwhile, what did you think of this new music video from the "Bongos" hitmaker? Does she still have that provocative edge or will she have to focus on something else for her new rollout? Whatever the case, let us know your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Cardi B.

Read More: Cardi B Joins Madonna Onstage For Raunchy Dance-Off During “Vogue”

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
