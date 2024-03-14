Flo Milli Teases "Never Lose Me" Remix Featuring Cardi B & SZA

While we're still only a few months into 2024, it's already been an undoubtedly successful year for Flo Milli. The Alabama-born performer's viral hit "Never Lose Me" continues to draw impressive numbers on streaming services, and she has even more to come. Yesterday, the 24-year-old took to social media to surprise-announce her new album. Fine Ho, Stay is scheduled to arrive tomorrow (March 15). The project will follow her 2020 debut, Ho, Why Is You Here?, as well as 2022's You Still Here, Ho?

Of course, fans can't wait to hear what Flo Milli has in store for them next. Fortunately, she hopped on Twitter/X today to give them a taste of what's to come. In a new clip, she sings along with the dreamy track when none other than Cardi B enters the shot. "POP UP GUESS WHO B✰TCH," she captioned the post, also adding a kissing emoji. "NEVER LOSE ME REMIX FT @sza & @iamcardib TONIGHT."

Fine Ho, Stay Arrives March 15

For obvious reasons, fans are thrilled, and looking forward to hearing some of the other high-profile features Flo has secured. Aside from Cardi B and SZA, she's also tapped Gunna for a feature on Fine Ho, Stay. Monaleo and Anycia also make appearances.

Luckily for listeners, they'll also have an opportunity to catch the femcee live later this year. She's scheduled to join Gunna on his Bittersweet tour in May, kicking things off with a performance in Columbus, OH. They're expected to hit over 15 cities including Miami, Chicago, Atlanta, and more. What do you think of Flo Milli teaming up with Cardi B and SZA for a remix of her viral hit? Are you looking forward to hearing what they do with the "Never Lose Me (Remix)"? What about her new album coming tomorrow, Fine Ho, Stay? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

