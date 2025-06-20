Cardi B To Fight $50M Lawsuit Over Alleged Copyright Infringement In Court

Cardi B To Fight Lawsuit Hip Hop News
Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Producers Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar accuse Cardi B of using the ​​instrumental from their song “Greasy Frybread” without permission.

It's already been a chaotic month for Cardi B, but the femcee now has yet another obstacle to overcome. According to AllHipHop, a Texas judge has ruled that a $50 million lawsuit over her song "Enough (Miami)" can proceed. Producers Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar, otherwise known as Kemika1956, filed the lawsuit against Cardi last year. In it, they allege that she unlawfully used the instrumental from their song “Greasy Frybread.”

Their song was featured in the FX series Reservation Dogs, and was uploaded to YouTube before Cardi's song was released. Co-producers of "Enough" OG Parker and DJ SwanQo, Atlantic Records, and Warner Music Group are also named in the suit.

On top of damages, the plaintiffs are also seeking a restraining order to stop further distribution, and the destruction of all copies of Cardi's song.

Cardi B New Song

The Bronx rapper's legal team previously tried to dismiss the case, alleging that the two songs aren't all that similar. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery wouldn't budge, however. “The court finds plaintiffs have alleged sufficient facts to state a claim for copyright infringement," he wrote.

Cardi may have some ongoing legal trouble to handle, but fortunately, she has some far more exciting things going for her these days too. Last night, for example, she unleashed her new song "Outside." Fans have been demanding the unapologetic anthem since it leaked earlier this month, and they don't appear to be disappointed. On it, she appears to throw several jabs at her ex Offset, who she's currently going through a messy divorce with. She also appears to reference her new flame Stefon Diggs, who she's been romantically linked to for several months now.

“When I tell you these n****s ain’t sh*t, please believe me,” she rhymes. “They gon’ f*ck on anything, these n****s way too easy/ Good for nothing, low-down, dirty dogs, I’m convinced/ Next time you see your momma, tell her how she raised a b*tch.”

