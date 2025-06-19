Things are looking up for Cardi B's close friend Star Brim, as according to Poetik Flakko on X, she's just been released from prison. She took to her Instagram Story yesterday (June 18) to share the exciting news with her followers. "Guess who's back," she wrote simply. As expected, her friends and supporters are out in full force celebrating the exciting news.

Star Brim's release also comes just in time for the release of Cardi's new song, fittingly titled "Outside." The track is scheduled to drop tomorrow following weeks of fan demands. It first leaked late last month and quickly went viral. Just a couple of weeks ago, the femcee admitted that she wasn't entirely sure she wanted to release the song. Fortunately for her fans, she made up her mind.

Why Did Star Brim Go To Prison?

Star Brim was sentenced to one year and one day for RICO charges in March of last year. She was charged along with 17 other individuals alleged to be part of the 5-9 Brims gang. Reportedly, she will spend three years on supervised release now that she's out of prison. Some conditions of her release include avoiding contact with any alleged gang members and staying out of areas known for Bloods gang activity.

Cardi has been a big supporter of Star throughout her legal issues, even sending her off last year with a moving pep talk. “This is a reset,” she began at the time. “Cuz when she graduate from big girl school, it’s going to be a whole brand new everything ... You have became such a different person, and it’s just like, I really want people to hear her story and it’s so inspirational…”

This January, Cardi also advocated for her friend on her Instagram Story, calling out the Hazelton Correctional Facility for allegedly mistreating her. "They been playing with my friend star mail, which right there is a federal offense she hasn’t gotten mail since nov which makes no sense,” she alleged at the time. "They don’t be having heat in the rooms for the inmates, and it’s below 0 degrees." She called for an investigation into the facility too, but it's unclear whether or not anything came of it.