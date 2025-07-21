Star Brim Under Fire After Mocking Disabled Man For Writing Her In Prison

BY Caroline Fisher 260 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Star Brim Mocking Disabled Man Gossip News
&lt;&gt; on August 26, 2019 in New York City.
Cardi B's close friend Star Brim recently took to social media to reflect on her time behind bars shortly after getting out.

Last month, Cardi B's close friend Star Brim was released from prison after spending roughly one year behind bars. Shortly after getting out, she hopped on her Instagram Story to share the exciting news with her followers. "Guess who's back," she wrote simply. Now, she's taken to social media once again, this time to reflect on an interesting experience she had during her stay.

According to her, she received a letter from a man who seemed interested in her. She was attracted to him initially, although she didn't respond for unknown reasons. He eventually wrote her again, however, this time revealing that he was disabled.

"Some n***a wrote me and whatever the case may be, like a fan. I'm looking at the picture and that n***a look good," she began. "Then I received some more mail from the n***a. Bro, why this n***a was in a wheelchair? ... This n***a legs was so skinny."

Read More: Cardi B’s Friend Star Brim Released After Completing One-Year Prison Sentence

Why Was Star Brim In Prison?

Unsurprisingly, Star Brim's remarks have earned her a fair bit of backlash in the Live Bitez comments section. Many are calling her out for making fun of someone with a disability, and reminding her that the tables could turn at any moment. "How are you grown and still have this mindset? Jail still didn't humble her," one Instagram user writes. "Not funny to make a joke about someone’s disability," another says.

At the time of writing, Star Brim has not publicly addressed the backlash.

Star Brim was sentenced to one year and one day in prison last March for RICO charges. She was charged along with 17 other individuals alleged to be part of the 5-9 Brims gang. Now that she's out, she will spend three years on supervised release. Some of her release conditions reportedly include avoiding contact with any alleged gang members, staying out of areas known for gang activity, and more.

Read More: Cardi B & Star Brim’s Alleged Associates Arrested In “59 Brims” Gang Takedown

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Friend Star Brim Released Crime News Crime Cardi B’s Friend Star Brim Released After Completing One-Year Prison Sentence 4.2K
star brim sentence Crime Star Brim Sentenced For RICO Charges: What We Know About Her Conviction 33.5K
Cardi B Hosts The Stafford Room Pop Culture Cardi B Affiliate Star Brim Delays Prison Surrender Due To Family Matters 9.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.8K
Comments 0