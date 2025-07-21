Last month, Cardi B's close friend Star Brim was released from prison after spending roughly one year behind bars. Shortly after getting out, she hopped on her Instagram Story to share the exciting news with her followers. "Guess who's back," she wrote simply. Now, she's taken to social media once again, this time to reflect on an interesting experience she had during her stay.

According to her, she received a letter from a man who seemed interested in her. She was attracted to him initially, although she didn't respond for unknown reasons. He eventually wrote her again, however, this time revealing that he was disabled.

"Some n***a wrote me and whatever the case may be, like a fan. I'm looking at the picture and that n***a look good," she began. "Then I received some more mail from the n***a. Bro, why this n***a was in a wheelchair? ... This n***a legs was so skinny."

Why Was Star Brim In Prison?

Unsurprisingly, Star Brim's remarks have earned her a fair bit of backlash in the Live Bitez comments section. Many are calling her out for making fun of someone with a disability, and reminding her that the tables could turn at any moment. "How are you grown and still have this mindset? Jail still didn't humble her," one Instagram user writes. "Not funny to make a joke about someone’s disability," another says.

At the time of writing, Star Brim has not publicly addressed the backlash.