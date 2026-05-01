Fredo Bang Shoots His Shot At Cardi B One Last Time

BY Tallie Spencer
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Fredo Bang attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)
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This is apparently his last attempt to get her attention.

Fredo Bang is making it clear he’s not trying forever. The Louisiana rapper has been publicly crushing on Cardi B for a while now, but it looks like he’s officially calling it his final attempt. On April 29, Fredo took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a DM he sent to the Bronx superstar, keeping things simple and direct.

“Let me get a date after you rested from tour,” he wrote, referencing the recent end of Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour.

The post didn’t stop there. Fredo paired the moment with his own track “Gates Flow 2 (She Don’t Wanna)” playing in the background, which adds a pretty ironic twist given the situation. He also doubled down in the caption, writing, “If this don’t work I give up 😔😅,” making it clear he’s aware of how this might go.

So far, Cardi hasn’t responded publicly, and she hasn’t acknowledged any of Fredo’s previous attempts either. In fact, she likely has enough going on in her personal life.

Read More: Offset Claims He Spent $12 Million On Gifts For Cardi B Amid Recent Tensions

Fredo Bang Is Not Giving Up, Yet

In other news, Cardi recently made headlines for almost cancelling her Atlanta show after alleging that the State Farm Arena's staff disrespected her and her team. She said that there was an argument backstage and everything. However, she made it clear that she would never perform at the arena again due to her treatment.

"I'm pissed off right now, I ain't gon' lie," Cardi expressed. "This arena been playing a lot of f***ing games with me. This will be the last time I'm ever in this b***h. Next time, b***h, I'm having my concert in the parking lot, b***h. I'm tired of y'all playing with me. This y'all f***ing second time. I still f**k with the Atlanta Hawks, though."

It seems Cardi has bigger things on her mind that may not involve responding to Fredo Bang right away. Though, there's always next time!

Read More: Cardi B Hints At Potential Pregnancy During Charlotte Tour Stop

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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